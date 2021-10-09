“You are selected as an opener”: Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli’s message ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli’s message: The rookie Indian batter has disclosed a message received by his national captain.

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan believes that “getting into good touch” by scoring two consecutive half-centuries is a “very good thing” for him ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Kishan, who was dropped for a couple of matches due to below par returns, returned to form after scoring 134 (57) against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two IPL 2021 league matches.

“A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in a good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent,” Kishan was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kishan, who batted at a whirlwind strike rate of 262.50 against Hyderabad last night, picked a boundary he hit off Umran Malik as his favourite out of the 11 fours and four sixes that he smashed at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“The one I smacked off [Umran] Malik through the covers – that’s the one [favourite shot]. In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstances. It’s important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form,” Kishan said.

Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli’s message ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Before getting dropped against Punjab Kings, Kishan had scored 9 (12) against Royal Challengers Bangalore to register another low score this season. After Mumbai lost that match by 54 runs, Kishan was seen having a long conversation with opposition captain Virat Kohli as the latter appeared to be cheering the former.

We gave everything we had tonight and we have so much to learn from this season. Thank you to all the fans for your constant support. Our #OneFamily 💙 pic.twitter.com/rOe4IWjNwB — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) October 8, 2021

“I had a good chat with Virat [Kohil] bhai, Jasprit [Bumrah] bhai also helped me. Even HP [Hardik Pandya], KP [Kieron Pollard] were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it’s a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don’t make the same mistakes in the upcoming world cup games. That was the part where I learned from them,” Kishan added.

Kishan, who is part of India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, was given a nod ahead of the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer due to his flexibility as a batter and an ability to keep wickets. The 23-year old player further revealed having a discussion with Kohli regarding his batting position in the national side.

“I would love to open and that’s what Virat bhai said, ‘you are selected as an opener [for the World Cup], you just have to be prepared for that.’ In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel,” Kishan mentioned.

After the last T20I that he played for India in March, Kohli had talked about opening the batting with vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the world event. Other than Kohli, Sharma and Kishan, India also have an in-form opening batter in Lokesh Rahul for the World Cup.