“You can never take New Zealand lightly”: Adam Zampa aware of New Zealand threat in T20 World Cup 2022 opener

Adam Zampa aware of New Zealand threat: The Australian spinner expressed consciousness of their next opponent’s capabilities.

Trans-Tasman neighbors Australia and New Zealand have a total of three things in common ahead of their first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against each other on Saturday.

Also going to be the first Super 12 match of this World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand Sydney T20I will be played on the back of both these teams losing their last warm-up match, last T20I and last T20I series.

Set to be played after almost a year of their clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai, it will be their third T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Set to play a T20I at this venue after four and a half years, New Zealand will be looking to register their maiden victory here in the shortest format.

Adam Zampa aware of New Zealand threat in T20 World Cup 2022 opener

Although having never lost a home T20I to the Black Caps, Australia spinner Adam Zampa has spoken strictly against taking them lightly ahead of an all-important match. Hailing New Zealand’s bowling attack, Zampa believes that even chasing a moderate target can be challenging.

“The thing about New Zealand is that they’re always in the contest. They’re the kind of team that will scratch their way to 165. And they’ve got a great bowling attack that can defend it. So, we understand that when we’re up against New Zealand, it’s never easy, they’re always in the game,” Zampa said in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

Zampa, who has picked six wickets in eight T20Is at an average of 32.83, an economy rate of 8.38 and a strike rate of 23.5 against New Zealand, referred to an example from their previous World Cup final.

“You saw last year in the World Cup. I think we had them 55/1 [57/1] after 10 [overs]. And thought even if they get a few here, we’re only chasing 150-160 but they got themselves to 170 [172/4]. So, you can never take New Zealand lightly,” Zampa added.