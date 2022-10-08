“You can only play two of Stoinis, Marsh and Maxwell”: Brad Haddin wants both Steve Smith and Tim David in Australia’s T20 World Cup playing 11

Brad Haddin has said that he wants both Tim David and Steve Smith in Australia’s playing 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The T20 World Cup is set to start in Australia, and the defending champions would want to defend their title at home. Ahead of the tournament, Australia will play three more T20Is against England where they would want to finalize their playing 11 ahead of the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh are important players on the Australian side, but both of them are facing some injury issues. Marsh has not resumed his bowling yet, whereas Stoinis is out there on the sidelines. Even Glenn Maxwell’s form is not great at the moment.

The emergence of Tim David has been a shining light for the Aussies, and he has almost confirmed his spot in Australia’s playing eleven. With Steve Smith also eyeing a spot in the 11, it will be interesting to see Australia’s combination in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Brad Haddin wants both Steve Smith and Tim David in Australia’s playing 11

Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin has said that the way David played in the last T20I against West Indies proves his class. Haddin said that David will play a huge role for the Australian team in the T20 World Cup, and he has the ability to accelerate the score for the Australian team.

“That’s a touch of class from Tim David,” Brad Haddin said as per FoxCricket.

“If he can get some confidence playing this role, he’s someone that can play a big role for us to win a World Cup. He can take a score from 160 to 180-190.”

Haddin has said that he wants both Tim David and Steve Smith in Australia’s playing 11. According to Haddin, just two of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh should be in Australia’s playing 11 for the T20 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Australia will take that route in the T20 World Cup.

“I think you can only play two of Stoinis, Marsh and Maxwell. You’ve got to decide what two you want to play there, and that gets David in. I don’t think you need Marsh and Stoinis in the same team if you’ve got David there,” Brad Haddin added.