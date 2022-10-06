“We’ll wait and see”: Steve Smith unsure of spot in Australia’s Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022

Australian batter Steve Smith is unsure about making the Australian playing 11 in the T20 World Cup.

Just a few weeks ago, Australian batter Steve Smith was sure about his place in the Australia’s playing 11 for the T20 World Cup, but the things have certainly changed since then.

Smith was dropped from the Australian playing 11 in the first T20I against West Indies at the Gold Coast, where team decided to play Tim David and Cameron Green over him. Although, some of the experts said that Smith deserved a place.

With Mitchell Marsh missing the 2nd T20I against West Indies, and Marcus Stoinis also ruled out, Smith is in line to make his way in the playing 11. He would want to take the most of his opportunities.

Steve Smith unsure about making T20 World Cup playing 11

Steve Smith is unsure about finding a place in Australian XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said that he is not sure what will be the combination of the team going in the World Cup.

Smith was confident about the the backups of the Australian team and said that the arrival of Tim David has certainly helped the team, and he has been a good edition to the side.

The Australian batter insists that the Australian team has the option of changing their playing 11 as per the conditions, and they will choose their eleven according to different games and the opposition.

“Whether that’s going to be the same going forward, I’m not really sure,” Smith told reporters as per cricket.com.au.

“We’ve got a really good depth to our squad. Tim David’s come in and done really well. Everyone’s in a good place. So we’ll wait and see.”

“People talk about matchups for different oppositions and conditions – we’ve got a really good squad so we can pick it accordingly … we’ve got options whichever way we go about it.”

Australia will start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 22 October 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.