“You earn the right to fail when you’re so good at what you do”: David Warner backs Virat Kohli despite criticisms around his poor form in International Cricket

David Warner backs Virat Kohli despite talks around latter’s poor run of form off-late in International Cricket.

That Indian team’s white-ball skipper Virat Kohli has been through a lean patch of form since the past couple of years is no novel news for the followers of the game.

The 33-year-old did not scored a single century in the 19 innings he played last year in the Test format. In fact his last century in the format came in November 2019 against Bangladesh during the Pink-ball Test match at Kolkata.

His last ODI hundred too came in August 2019 against West Indies at The Port of Spain. He has struck 7 half-centuries in the 15 innings he had played since then, but the world expects more from the man who has smashed a total of 70 centuries across all formats. Such is the yardstick!

However, the Australian opening batter David Warner, who perhaps knows a thing or two about what it feels to be in the state in which Virat finds himself in currently, backs Kohli during a recent interaction.

Interacting with renowned journalist Boria Majumdar during one of the episodes of ‘Backstage with Boria’, the Southpaw batter was all candid regarding a number of issues ranging from his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad, or how he deals with a big match pressure, or most importantly the life in COVID times.

While providing an insight on how he deals with pressure of a big final, the 35-year-old credited his clear mindset and immense self-belief coupled with spending some quality time with his family as his mantra.

In the same breathe, he stressed on how unfair it is for Virat Kohli to be on the receiving end of all the criticisms coming his way in the past couple of years.

“A lot of people talk about Virat Kohli’s form over the last couple of years; we have gone through a pandemic, he’s just had a baby. We only see how well he’s done; you earn the right to fail when you are so good at what you do”, remarked Warner on Kohli’s current form.

Here is ⁦@davidwarner31⁩ on ⁦@imVkohli⁩ serious words of appreciation. Says Virat is so good he has earned the right to fail on occasions. #BackstageWithBoria pic.twitter.com/henUVcdF0r — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 7, 2022

