“You magnificent beast”: Twitter reactions on Fakhar Zaman’s game-changing half-century vs Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final

Fakhar Zaman’s game-changing half-century: The Pakistani batter found form when his team needed him to fire the most.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Pakistan responded well to Australia captain Aaron Finch’s decision of inviting them to bat first scoring a highly competition 176/4 in 20 overs.

Continuing their success at the top of the order, Pakistan openers in wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (67) and captain Babar Azam (39) put together a 71-run opening stand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the process, Rizwan became the first-ever batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

With the pair doing what was expected out of them, Pakistan eventually thrived on the back of Fakhar Zaman scoring a game-changing 55* (32) with the help of three fours and four sixes.

In what was his sixth T20I half-century and second of this year, it was his third against Australia and first of this tournament. Having received constant support from the team management, Zaman justified their backing by coming good in Pakistan’s first knockout match tonight.

Having scored 17* (17) at one point in time, Zaman turned the tables in the second half of his innings to provide Pakistan with a much-needed extra push in the business end of the innings. The sheer audacity with which Zaman hit sixes in the slog overs was a treat to watch for one and all.

Fakhar Zaman’s game-changing half-century vs Australia

This innings of Fakhar Zaman could be a game changer.. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 11, 2021

Fakhar Zaman you magnificent beast! — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 11, 2021

Fakhar Zaman on a roll #PAKvAUS — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 11, 2021

Fakhar Zaman is at his absolute best when he’s nearly decapitating umpires. Look out Chris Gaffney! #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 11, 2021

Everyone, go sign your Fakhar Zaman apology forms. #PAKvAUS — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) November 11, 2021

#Pakistan has set quite a decent target of 177 for #Australia to chase. All the very best Pakistan. Really great to see Fakhar Zaman doing his job finally!#PAKvAUS #PAKVSAUS #SemiFinal #SemiFinals #T20WorldCup — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 11, 2021

Fakhar Zaman hits the ball. The ball: pic.twitter.com/9CHH6xQcWB — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) November 11, 2021

Wowza!

Rizwan, Zamad zindabad! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 11, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.