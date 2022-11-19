“Your debut was better than mine”: When MS Dhoni pumped up Shubman Gill after a disappointing ODI debut

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni not only succeeded in dominating oppositions as a batter, wicket-keeper and captain over the years but was also successful in becoming an ideal go-to person for his teammates.

There have been superabundant anecdotes over the years which highlight how Dhoni was an approachable figure in both the Indian and Chennai Super Kings dressing rooms.

Players, especially way junior to him or those who started playing during the last leg of his career, have always spoken highly of the support received from Dhoni.

India batter Shubman Gill has become the latest entrant in the list of rookie players to hail Dhoni. Gill narrated an incident regarding Dhoni from his ODI debut during his recent appearance on Dil Diyan Gallan Season 2 – a Punjabi talk show hosted by actor Sonam Bajwa for Zee Punjabi.

When MS Dhoni pumped up Shubman Gill after a disappointing ODI debut

For the unversed, Gill had first represented India in an ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton as a 19-year old (youngest Indian top-order batter in ODIs) almost four years ago. Having gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series, India were bundled out for 92 in 30.5 overs after being put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

With Kohli being handed a break due to India already winning the series, Gill replaced him at No. 3 scoring 9 (21) before getting caught and bowled off New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult. With New Zealand sealing the chase under 15 overs, it was quite an embarrassing loss for the visitors.

“The day I debuted for India, we got all out on 90 [92] and I scored 15 [9]. I was dejected upon both losing the match and not doing well personally. Realizing that I was sad, Mahi [MS Dhoni] bhai came up to me and said ‘Your debut was better than mine’. Then he started joking around and I felt better. For a player of his stature to come and talk to a debutant, I really liked his gesture,” Gill told Bajwa on Dil Diyan Gallan.

Dhoni, who had missed that match due to an injury, had himself flopped on his ODI debut. It was way back during India’s tour of Bangladesh 2004 when Dhoni was run out without scoring a run on the only delivery that he faced in his first international match.