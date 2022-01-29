“Your time has come young man”: Avesh Khan recalls Ricky Ponting’s words of inspiration while at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Avesh Khan recalls Ricky Ponting’s inspirational words as he was set to become Delhi Capitals’ leading pacer in IPL 2021.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has over the years of its existence acted as a doorway towards earning a national call up for the Indian players. Be it a Jasprit Bumrah or a Hardik Pandya, the opportunity provided by the league to scores of players to showcase their talent by rubbing shoulders against leading international players from around the world, cannot be undermined or taken for granted.

Adding to the list of players to have earned their call for the national side, primarily on the basis of a successful IPL stint is Delhi Capitals and Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan.

Khan, on Tuesday, was named in both the ODI and the T20 squad for the upcoming White-ball series against West Indies. While the 25-year-old had earned his maiden call-up during the 3-match T20 series against New Zealand in November last year, he unfortunately couldn’t make his debut.

With him now receiving a maiden call for the 50-Over format, the right-arm pacer welcomed the news with raised eyebrows.

There was no burst of emotions. “I was almost sure about T20s, but I was genuinely surprised about the ODIs,” he exclaimed during an interaction with Indian Express.

In 2017, three months before India left for SA, Ravi Shastri & Bharat Arun called up Jasprit Bumrah and asked him to be “ready” for Cape Town debut. Wonder who’ll it be this time for Rahul Dravid & Paras Mhambrey: Prasidh Krishna or Avesh Khan? Both are “ready” for sure. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 7, 2021

Avesh Khan ended his previous IPL season as the highest wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals, and no points for guessing, that it was largely due to his impressive show throughout the season, that earned him a place in the Indian team squad.

Avesh, on Saturday, recalled how his Delhi Capitals’ head coach and legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting‘s words of inspiration added to his strength and confidence during the previous season of the IPL.

Avesh Khan expressed how he was nervous at the start of the last IPL season last year, as he was certain that he would surely get a game after Capitals’ leading pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were ruled out due to injury.

But, Ricky Ponting’s inspirational words, is what ‘kicked-him on’.

“I had hardly played in the last few years, maybe one or two games a season. I had my share of injuries in the past, and so I was a bit nervous before the first game.

“Both (Kagiso) Rabada and (Anrich) Nortje were injured and I knew I would get a game. I knew I would play, but was a bit tense. Then Ponting pumped me up by telling me, ‘your time has come young man and just show the world how good you are. You have the talent, we know. Now show it to the world too.’ Those words really kicked me on. I suddenly felt I am strong and confident,” exclaimed Avesh.

The 25-year-old ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, picking up 24 wickets across 16 innings at an average of 18.75.