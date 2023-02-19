“You’re gonna upset Brendon”: Ben Stokes at odds with using ‘Bazball’ to define England’s success in Test cricket

England captain Ben Stokes credited an amalgamation of batting fast and bowling with a new pink ball under lights as a primary reason behind them being able to beat New Zealand by 267 runs in the recently concluded first Test match in Mount Maunganui.

It was due to the same reason why England chose to declare their first innings on 325/9 in 58.2 overs after being put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Tim Southee on Day 1. For the unversed, England scored at over five runs per over in both the innings.

“It’s a tactical thing around day-night games. Looking to bowl with the new ball under lights. The pace we batted allowed us to set it up, inflict some damage under lights and again last night,” Stokes told host broadcaster Spark Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony today.

If truth be told, there were little doubts around an English victory especially after they had reduced the hosts to 63/5 in 23 overs at Stumps, Day 3. Chasing a mammoth 394-run target, all New Zealand scored on Day 4 were 63/5 in 22.3 overs as England gained a 1-0 lead in this two-match series.

Ben Stokes at odds with using ‘Bazball’ to define England’s success in Test cricket

England batter Harry Brook, who scored a couple of half-centuries in the match, failed to join an elite club of batters with centuries in four consecutive Tests. However, eye-catching knocks of 89 (81) and 54 (41) on the back of hitting a combined of 22 fours and three sixes across the two innings were enough for him to win his third Player of the Match award in this format.

“Brooky [Harry Brook] carrying on from his amazing series in Pakistan, he’s a fantastic talent. Senior guys can take credit for allowing these young guys to go out and show what they can do,” Stokes said of Brook, whose 623 runs in eight Test innings have come at an average and strike rate of 77.87 and 96.88 respectively.

Stokes, who has led England to 10 wins in 12 Tests to further better his captaincy record, has lost only one Test as captain alongside former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as the head coach. Notwithstanding the cricketing fraternity around the world terming their successful partnership and England’s Test resurgence as “Bazball”, Stokes laid emphasis on not using the term.

“Need to stop calling it that [smiles]. You’re gonna upset Brendon [McCullum, head coach],” Stokes added. Readers must note that England wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings had previously revealed how McCullum hates the aforementioned term.