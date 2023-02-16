HomeSearch

Consecutive centuries in Test matches: Batsmen with four consecutive hundreds in Test matches full list

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published 16/02/2023

Consecutive centuries in Test matches: Batsmen with four consecutive hundreds in Test matches full list

Harry Brook just missed his century by 11 runs. Photo Credits: Yorkshire Twitter

England’s batter Harry Brook is enjoying his time in Test cricket, and he played yet another brilliant knock in the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On a track, where the rest of the English batters could not do well, Brooks again proved his class with the bat.

Under the regime of Brendon McCullum, the English side has played an aggressive brand of cricket, and it looks like Brook is tailormade for that role. Brook played a brilliant knock of 89 runs in just 81 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and 1 six. He missed out on a well-deserved century under tricky conditions.

Brook has batted in just 7 innings, where he has already scored 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He has scored 569 runs at 81.29, and he has an impressive S/R of 94.52. Brook has scored three centuries in his last three tests, he scored centuries in all three Tests against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Brook made his international debut for England in a T20I last year, whereas he made his ODI debut earlier this year. It is certain that the 23-year-old is slowly becoming an all-format player for the English side. Due to his heroics, he got a bumper deal in the IPL as well with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s good to be back out there with these lads. It’s unfortunate not to get a hundred but at the end of the day, I’m happy with the knock,” Harry Brook said on BT Sports.

Consecutive centuries in Test matches

Donald Bradman once scored centuries in 6 consecutive Tests, whereas Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Yousuf and Gautam Gambhir have scored centuries in 5 consecutive Tests.

PlayerMatches1st innings2nd inningsTeamOppositionGroundMatch Date
Donald Bradman412337*Australiav EnglandMelbourne08-Mar-1929
8131Australiav EnglandNottingham13-Jun-1930
2541Australiav EnglandLord’s27-Jun-1930
334Australiav EnglandLeeds11-Jul-1930
Donald Bradman4226Australiav South AfricaBrisbane27-Nov-1931
112Australiav South AfricaSydney18-Dec-1931
2167Australiav South AfricaMelbourne31-Dec-1931
299*DNBAustraliav South AfricaAdelaide29-Jan-1932
Jack Fingleton4112Australiav South AfricaCape Town01-Jan-1936
108Australiav South AfricaJohannesburg15-Feb-1936
118Australiav South AfricaDurban28-Feb-1936
1000Australiav EnglandBrisbane04-Dec-1936
Everton Weekes4141DNBWest Indiesv EnglandKingston27-Mar-1948
128West Indiesv IndiaDelhi10-Nov-1948
194West Indiesv IndiaBrabourne09-Dec-1948
162101West Indiesv IndiaEden Gardens31-Dec-1948
Neil Harvey417823*Australiav South AfricaCape Town31-Dec-1949
2151*Australiav South AfricaDurban20-Jan-1950
56*100Australiav South AfricaJohannesburg10-Feb-1950
116Australiav South AfricaGqeberha03-Mar-1950
Clyde Walcott412451*West Indiesv EnglandPort of Spain17-Mar-1954
50116West Indiesv EnglandKingston30-Mar-1954
10839West Indiesv AustraliaKingston26-Mar-1955
126110West Indiesv AustraliaPort of Spain11-Apr-1955
Ken Barrington41396Englandv PakistanLahore21-Oct-1961
151*52*Englandv IndiaBrabourne11-Nov-1961
21172Englandv IndiaKanpur01-Dec-1961
113*Englandv IndiaDelhi13-Dec-1961
Ken Barrington414814Englandv PakistanLord’s27-Jul-1967
109*DNBEnglandv PakistanNottingham10-Aug-1967
14213*Englandv PakistanThe Oval24-Aug-1967
143Englandv West IndiesPort of Spain19-Jan-1968
Sunil Gavaskar410842Indiav EnglandWankhede11-Feb-1977
3113Indiav AustraliaBrisbane02-Dec-1977
4127Indiav AustraliaPerth16-Dec-1977
0118Indiav AustraliaMelbourne30-Dec-1977
Matthew Hayden431131Australiav South AfricaAdelaide14-Dec-2001
1383*Australiav South AfricaMelbourne26-Dec-2001
10521*Australiav South AfricaSydney02-Jan-2002
122Australiav South AfricaJohannesburg22-Feb-2002
Rahul Dravid413115Indiav EnglandNottingham08-Aug-2002
148Indiav EnglandLeeds22-Aug-2002
217Indiav EnglandThe Oval05-Sep-2002
100*Indiav West IndiesWankhede09-Oct-2002
Matthew Hayden41380*Australiav EnglandThe Oval08-Sep-2005
11177Australiav ICC World XISydney14-Oct-2005
37118Australiav West IndiesBrisbane03-Nov-2005
11046Australiav West IndiesHobart17-Nov-2005
Jacques Kallis4155100*South Africav PakistanKarachi01-Oct-2007
59107*South Africav PakistanLahore08-Oct-2007
29186South Africav New ZealandJohannesburg08-Nov-2007
131South Africav New ZealandCenturion16-Nov-2007
Kumar Sangakkara4200*Sri Lankav BangladeshColombo (PSS)03-Jul-2007
222*Sri Lankav BangladeshKandy11-Jul-2007
57192Sri Lankav AustraliaHobart16-Nov-2007
92152Sri Lankav EnglandKandy01-Dec-2007
Sachin Tendulkar4105*16Indiav BangladeshChattogram17-Jan-2010
143DNBIndiav BangladeshMirpur24-Jan-2010
7100Indiav South AfricaNagpur06-Feb-2010
106Indiav South AfricaEden Gardens14-Feb-2010
Steve Smith4162*52*Australiav IndiaAdelaide09-Dec-2014
13328Australiav IndiaBrisbane17-Dec-2014
19214Australiav IndiaMelbourne26-Dec-2014
11771Australiav IndiaSydney06-Jan-2015
About the author
Rishikesh Sharma

Rishikesh Sharma

An engineering graduate and an ardent Sports fan. Rishikesh Sharma is writing about cricket for 3 years now as corporate life didn't suit him. Sourav Ganguly made him fall in love with the game, and players like Brendon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir enhanced it. Apart from cricket, Rishikesh is a huge fan of Liverpool FC. When not watching sports, you will find him riding around Jaipur.

Read more from Rishikesh Sharma