Consecutive centuries in Test matches: Batsmen with four consecutive hundreds in Test matches full list

England’s batter Harry Brook is enjoying his time in Test cricket, and he played yet another brilliant knock in the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On a track, where the rest of the English batters could not do well, Brooks again proved his class with the bat.

Under the regime of Brendon McCullum, the English side has played an aggressive brand of cricket, and it looks like Brook is tailormade for that role. Brook played a brilliant knock of 89 runs in just 81 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and 1 six. He missed out on a well-deserved century under tricky conditions.

Brook has batted in just 7 innings, where he has already scored 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He has scored 569 runs at 81.29, and he has an impressive S/R of 94.52. Brook has scored three centuries in his last three tests, he scored centuries in all three Tests against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Brook made his international debut for England in a T20I last year, whereas he made his ODI debut earlier this year. It is certain that the 23-year-old is slowly becoming an all-format player for the English side. Due to his heroics, he got a bumper deal in the IPL as well with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s good to be back out there with these lads. It’s unfortunate not to get a hundred but at the end of the day, I’m happy with the knock,” Harry Brook said on BT Sports.

Consecutive centuries in Test matches

Donald Bradman once scored centuries in 6 consecutive Tests, whereas Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Yousuf and Gautam Gambhir have scored centuries in 5 consecutive Tests.