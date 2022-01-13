“You’ve gotta find better ways to win SuperSport”: R Ashwin expresses his frustration as Dean Elgar is saved by DRS during IND vs SA Cape Town Test

R Ashwin expresses his frustration after Dean Elgar’s dismissal gets overturned via DRS during the third Test match at Cape Town.

During the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town, India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with skipper Virat Kohli visibly expressed their frustration and perhaps went overboard after Dean Elgar survived the umpire’s on field call via a successful DRS.

It all happened on the 4th delivery of the 21st Over of South Africa’s second innings. Ashwin’s tossed up delivery caught the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar right in front of the stumps, and a huge appeal meant that umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger to declare him Out.

In consultation with Keegan Petersen at the other end, Elgar reluctantly went for the review, and surprisingly, for the entire Indian fielding, the tracker showed the ball missing the leg stump.

R Ashwin expresses his frustration

Post watching the DRS call on the big screen, a visibly livid Virat Kohli kicked the turf in frustration and disappointment and perhaps could not believe his eyes as to how the ball could’ve missed the stumps, as it had hit Elgar’s pad beneath the knee roll.

Ashwin, on the other hand, even went on to blame SuperSport- South Africa’s official broadcasting unit for the ongoing series, for rigging the DRS call in favour of South Africa.

Did Ravi Ashwin have words with the Super Sport technicians there, after that overturned lbw? #savind pic.twitter.com/OKAqCsSTPR — simon hughes (@theanalyst) January 13, 2022

@ashwinravi99 – “Uv gotto find better ways to win supersport” That didn’t look like it was going to miss the stumps.#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/0VczdHodtA — Pradeep Muthu (@muthupradeep) January 13, 2022

Moreover, skipper Kohli went a step further to exclaim on the stump mic- “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. trying to catch people all the time”.

KL Rahul too joined in with his words which went, “Whole country playing against eleven guys.”