Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Arrested: The all-rounder arrested for his ‘Bhangi’ comment on Yuzvendra Chahal during Instagram Live

Yuvraj Singh was arrested due to his 'Bhangi' remark on Yuzi Chahal during a live stream with Rohit Sharma.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I saw Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell play, they have no idea": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses his thoughts on the tired NBA GOAT debates on 'Off the Dribble Podcast' by Byron Scott
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Yuvraj Singh was arrested due to his 'Bhangi' remark on Yuzi Chahal during a live stream with Rohit Sharma.
Yuvraj Singh Arrested: The all-rounder arrested for his ‘Bhangi’ comment on Yuzvendra Chahal during Instagram Live

Yuvraj Singh was arrested due to his ‘Bhangi’ remark on Yuzi Chahal during a live…