Yuvraj Singh Arrested: The all-rounder arrested for his ‘Bhangi’ comment on Yuzvendra Chahal during Instagram Live

Yuvraj Singh was arrested due to his ‘Bhangi’ remark on Yuzi Chahal during a live stream with Rohit Sharma.

Instagram live sessions were on-trend between the cricketers during the Covid19 lockdown. One such live session proved costly for former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Earlier this year, during a live session with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj addressed Chahal as ‘Bhangi’. Post this, an FIR was lodged against Yuvraj Singh in Hansi for his castist comment on the fellow leg-spinner.

Rajan Kalsan, from Hansi, filed an FIR against Yuvraj under the IPC and SC/ST act. Kalsan claimed that the comments from Yuvraj were not appropriate and should be looked upon. Later on, Yuvraj also joined the investigation as per court orders.

According to the latest report from the Tribune, Yuvraj Singh was arrested, however, he was soon released on interim bail. The report read, “The SP said he was released on interim bail after the arrest. She said that the police had already recovered the phone of the cricketer.”

Singh was booked under the following charges: Section 153A & 153 B of the IPC and Section 3(1)(u) of SC/ST act.

Yuvraj Singh Arrested: The “controversial” comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

The incident happened when Yuvi and Rohit Sharma were on a live stream. Yuvi said, “Ye bhangi log ko Yuzi ko koi kaam nahi hai. Yuzi ne dekha kya video daala apni family ke saath.” There were a few hashtags were trending on Twitter against Yuvi.

However, Yuvraj Singh did clarified his stance on the same.

Yuvraj confirmed that he did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He said, “This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of the people. I believe in dignity of life and respect each individual without any exception.