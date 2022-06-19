Yuvraj Singh children: Yuvraj Singh baby name meaning

Yuvraj Singh children: Yuvraj Singh announced the name of his baby boy on the occasion of Father’s day.

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most decorated players in the history of Indian cricket. The “Player of the Tournament” award of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 is one of the most respected names. Yuvraj Singh’s comeback story against Cancer has inspired millions around the world.

Yuvraj Singh has scored 8701 ODI runs, whereas he has also 1900 test runs and 1177 T20I runs under his belt. He retired from all forms of cricket in June 2019. Singh has also been awarded Arjuna Award and Padma Shri for his vital achievements.

Yuvraj Singh children

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their baby boy earlier this year in January, and they have now officially named their baby boy. On the occasion of father’s day, Yuvraj Singh went on Twitter and announced that their baby boy will be called “Orion Keech Singh”.

“Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

Orion is quite a unique name, and it comes from Greek mythology. Orion is a group of stars in the sky that looks like a hunter with a line of three bright stars for a belt. This group of stars is named for a famous hunter in stories from Greek mythology.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Yuvraj was asked whether he would ask his son to become a cricketer?, Yuvraj Singh said that he will encourage Orion to work really hard in whichever field he wants to progress.

“I’d like to motivate Orion through that journey as well that whatever your dream is, you should never give up because only dreams are made of you and to fulfill them, you should always go to the end,” Yuvraj Singh said to Hindustan Times.