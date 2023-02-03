Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean: When and where to watch ZIM vs WI Bulawayo Test?

Both the teams will be playing a Test against each other after five years.

The first Test match of West Indies’ tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will begin at the Queens Sports Club tomorrow. The two teams will be resuming their rivalry in the ancestral format of cricket after more than five years. Readers must note that the last Test match between these two teams was also played at the same venue.

The first of two Tests will only be the 11th Test match between these two teams. While Zimbabwe are yet to win a Test match against this opposition, West Indies have won seven matches thus far with the remaining three finishing in draws. It is noteworthy that all the three Zimbabwe-West Indies drawn Tests had been played in this country.

As far as series record between these two teams are concerned, West Indies have won all their previous five bilateral Test series against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, who have done well across formats in the last year or so, would be keen to get off the mark against West Indies in this format.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean

West Indies’ tour of Zimbabwe 2023 won’t be available for television viewing in India. A two-match Test series is another of those series which hasn’t been able to find a television platform in the biggest market for this sport. The same, however, is not surprising by any means as it has become a norm for a few years now.

That being said, Indian fans will still be able to watch Bulawayo Tests by live streaming them on streaming platform FanCode. FanCode, which has come to the rescue of Indian fans in such cases time and again lately, will be streaming both the matches for a nominal price of INR 29. Readers must note that there is neither a discount nor any arrangement for buying a one-match pass unlike old times.

Local fans in Zimbabwe will be able to watch this series on ZBC TV, as was the case during Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe last month. Fans of the visiting team, meanwhile, will have to stream this series on Flow Sports app back home. Caribbean fans must note the start time of the match according to their time zone.

It’s an early bowl-off for local fans as the West Indies men look to increase their global standing with a Test Series against Zimbabwe starting tomorrow at 3am JA | 4am ECT You can catch the action live on RUSH on the FlowSports App#FlowSports #WestIndies #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZFWWVRY2Zu — FlowSports (@FlowSportsApp) February 3, 2023

Date – 04/02/2023 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (local) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and ZBC TV (Zimbabwe).

Online platform – Fan Code (India).