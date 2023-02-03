Queens Sports Club Bulawayo weather 4 February: Weather forecast Bulawayo for ZIM vs WI 1st Test Day 1

Test cricket will be returning to the city of Bulawayo in around 12 hours from now with the first of a two-match Test series to be played between Zimbabwe and West Indies. It is noteworthy that the last Test between these two teams had also been played at the Queens Sports Club over half-a-decade ago.

While the city had last hosted an international match over six months ago, locals would be glad to witness the comeback of a Test match for the first time since 2017.

Readers must note that hosts Zimbabwe have participated in each of the 23 previous Tests at this venue. However, a dismal record sees them winning once and losing 14 times here.

Yet to win a Test match against West Indies, the home team should be inspired enough to do the same against a comparatively stronger team in spite of the absence of two key players. West Indies, meanwhile, have won three and drawn one out of their four Tests at this stadium in the past.

Queens Sports Club Bulawayo weather February 4

When all’s said and done, it is worth a mention that a gloomy weather forecast has it in it to play spoilsport on the first day of the series itself. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the most important cricketing format’s return to the city is severely affected by incessant rainfall.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies first Test match?

Going by reliable weather portal AccuWeather, there’s a maximum of 25% rain probability in the morning session tomorrow. The same number will not only increase to 60% in the afternoon session but remain in the same range in the evening session as well. Therefore, rain could be seen dominating the first day or at least making its presence felt on more than one occasion at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Hourly weather in Bulawayo on Saturday

10:00 AM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

12:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

01:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 60%).

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 60%).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 61%).