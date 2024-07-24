Damian Lillard Laughs At Gary Payton’s Passionate Rant While Coaching His Big 3 Squad

While many NBA players are preparing for the 2024 Olympics, the ones not participating in the quadrennial sporting event have been visiting Las Vegas to support their team in the Summer League. Damian Lillard has also been taking out time to witness a few basketball games.

Advertisement

However, he hasn’t been following the same suit as many of his fellow NBA peers. Instead of the Summer League, the Milwaukee Bucks star has made his way to the Big 3. As seen from his stories, Lillard seemed to enjoy watching Gary Payton argue with the officials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG3 (@thebig3)

The recently turned 34-year-old Bucks point guard seemed to be in splits watching Gary Payton, the coach of Bivouac, go on a passionate rant. Payton seemed to have disagreed with the officials and didn’t hesitate to make his opinions clear.

Dame on his IG story pic.twitter.com/HxIJfETIGf — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) July 23, 2024

It isn’t surprising to see GP get animated on the court. Even during his playing days, The Glove was regarded as a fiery player. His coaching style is also similar and seems to be working his way. Since 2017, Payton has guided his team to the championship game twice and fell short in the semifinals on two other occasions.

This season, Payton’s side seems to be one of the deadliest teams in the league. Before the latest contest on Saturday night, the team had an undefeated 5-0 record. However, Gerald Green and Co. failed to keep their win streak alive.

Despite Corey Brewer’s valiant 24-point effort, Bivouac suffered a tough loss. Their second-half brilliance wasn’t enough, the Ghost Ballers upset them 50-42. Following their first loss of the season, Payton’s boys tumble down to the #2 spot in the standings. However, the team should qualify and make a deep run in the playoffs, considering the form they’ve been in.