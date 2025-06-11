Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down the Power of No. 0 and Its Influence on Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook

Dec 16, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas (0) tries to get around Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (13) in the first half at Arco Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Not every young NBA player looks up to the giants of the sport like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Damian Lillard didn’t find solace in any of their play styles. Gilbert Arenas was his muse.

Arenas was never the best player in the NBA. He likely won’t hear his name called at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, but his impact on the sport is greater than many accolades.

At his peak, Arenas averaged 29.3 points and 6.1 assists on 44.7% shooting from the field. He donned the jersey number 0, which led to his nickname, Agent 0.

His flair for the dramatic and ability to fill the scoring column at the point guard position sparked a movement among the next generation. Arenas didn’t expect to inspire a crop of young talent but found a way to put his emotions to words.

“There’s always someone who inspires someone to keep it moving,” Arenas said on the Hear District podcast. “Me with the zero inspired [Damian Lillard] and [Russell Westbrook]. Those guys are inspiring [Tyrese Haliburton] and the guys we have now.”

Lillard, Westbrook and Haliburton all wear the number 0. Arenas doesn’t believe any of those players owe him anything. It’s just the passing of the torch. Plenty of players went on to wear 23 when Jordan was done wearing it — including LeBron James — despite not having a relationship with the Chicago Bulls legend. But Arenas views those who wear the number 0 differently.

“Guys with these zeroes, one thing they do have is confidence in themselves,” Arenas proclaimed. “The zero is the guy who truly believes in his craft.”

Each one of those players had to earn their stripes. Westbrook shouldered the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise following Kevin Durant’s departure. Damian Lillard embodied Portland. Tyrese Haliburton is experiencing the same thing amid the overrated narratives.

Regardless, it’s a trickle effect. Lillard credits Arenas for inspiring his basketball journey. Haliburton has credited Lillard for inspiring him. In the future, a player will come along and announce that Haliburton inspired him, and the cycle will continue.

Arenas doesn’t want to accept too much recognition, but the fruits of his labor are blossoming before his very eyes. He may not have won an NBA championship and stacked much hardware, but nothing can replace the impact he has had on generations of basketball players.