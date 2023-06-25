Deadlock ultimate makes Valorant players feel concerned about 1v1 situations

Deadlock is one of the most vital Sentinel Agents ever introduced in Valorant in recent updates. However, her ultimate ability makes players fear for their lives, especially during one-on-one situations.

The new Agent will be introduced with the 7.0 update, which will commence Episode 7 Act 1. In addition to the new character, a new Battlepass will be introduced to the competitive shooter. All these things will be coming to Valorant on June 27, 2023.

From introducing a new meta to more dynamic gameplay, Deadlock is packed with unique abilities to support her Sentinel role. While most of her abilities are aimed at slowing players down, her ultimate, Annihilation, instills fear into all. Since her reveal, players have been addressing their concerns regarding her ultimate ability. As a result, our article will be looking into why they think so about this new recruit in Riot’s shooter.

Why are Valorant fans concerned about Deadlock?

Deadlock will be added to Valorant as the fifth Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway. Like most Agents in the game, Deadlock has four abilities: two basics, one signature, and one ultimate. Her primary and signature abilities are aimed to slow opponents down, yet ultimate means instant death if caught.

The Annihilation ability mainly creates a mesh of nanowires that cocoon a trapped player. However, other teammates can rescue them if they shoot the cocoon down. The problem arises when players are in a one-versus-one situation against Deadlock, as there will be no friendlies to save them.

When trapped, the only option the players will be left with is to wait for their demise. Thus, in one versus one situation, the new Sentinel has the upper hand no matter what. This is slightly overpowered because players don’t have any options to escape when trapped by her ultimate.

Many fans have shared their reactions about her ultimate; one even said, “A new agent to counter my run and gun.” This helpless feeling is familiar to most players who play the game. On the other hand, many players also look forward to using Deadlock primality in Valorant.

Will her ultimate be nerfed?

There is a high chance that the ultimate ability might see some changes in the future. During one on one situations, Deadlock is almost undefeated in Valorant. So, changes might be introduced to the character to help balance it for both sides.

Additionally, her signature ability, Barrier Mesh, can observe nerfs in the future as it takes too long to break past it. Otherwise, her remaining abilities are pretty balanced and might not change. Riot Games makes use to keep their competitive game balanced for all and works hard doing so.

These changes won’t be reflected in the first two weeks after release as no updates will be released. However, changes to the Agent can be expected after the first patch, which will likely arrive on July 11, 2023. Until then, players must tread carefully when facing Deadlock in their ranked games.

On the brighter side, players will have a potent Agent when playing the game. The Sentinel has the correct set of abilities to tilt the opponent’s momentum if used correctly. Nonetheless, Deadlock will be meta-changing after releasing the Episode 7 Act 1 update for Valorant.

That’s all you need to know about why players fear Deadlock’s ultimate ability. If you liked reading this, you can check out more Valorant articles by clicking here.