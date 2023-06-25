Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass: Easter eggs, inspiration & more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 has been anticipated for a long time and will bring much content. The update’s highlight is the new Agent named Deadlock. However, that’s not the only addition coming. The Battlepass will be completely renewed and bring new cosmetics for players to have fun with.

Cosmetics play a massive role in modern online gaming, and in Valorant, the story remains the same. For dedicated players, the Battlepass is created to reward them as they continue to play the game. All these cosmetic items can be found with this, from weapon skins to sprays.

Episode 7 Act 1 is said to kick off on June 27, 2023, and will introduce all these additions mentioned above. Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming major update for Riot’s shooter.

Contents

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass overview

Sprays

Weapon skins

Player cards

Gun buddies

Everything to know about the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

The Battlepass in Valorant consists of 55 tiers fully accessible to premium holders who buy it by spending 1000 VP. A free option does exist for the rest of the players. However, it is limited in nature. The following are the contents that come for free:

Digihex – Ghost

– Ghost Mind the Drop – Player Card

– Player Card Slurp – Gun Buddy

– Gun Buddy Box Hijinks – Spray

Sprays in the new update

Sprays in Valorant are great ways for players to communicate their feelings in a game. Riot Games makes sure to create fun sprays for players to use and have done the same with the new update as well. Additionally, many memes references have also been made with the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass.

Producer Laura Baltzer said the following regarding sprays in the new E7A1 Battlepass, “With our accessories, we try to find opportunities to create things that we hear our players talking about and laughing about in-game.” She mentioned that Smoke Maze spray and Pancake Pile-up sprays are directly inspired by the player experience when playing Valorant.

Also, the developers have shown their love for memes multiple times throughout updates. The same can be seen with Role Denial spray featuring Sage, which directly connects with Evil Kermit meme. They have also shown their love for anime memes by referring to Anya’s “Waku Waku” from Spy X Family through Breach.

Developers have been focused on making Battlepass fun so players can enjoy themselves while playing the competitive game. With this mentality, the entire Battlepass has been developed for Valorant Episode 7 Act 1.

Weapon skins

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 update will arrive with three weapon collections: Blush, Composite, and Digihex. Laura Baltzer, the Producer, said the following about creating the skins, “We had a lot of fun playing with color in this pass. From Blush to Digihex, we found a lot of inspiration in color. “All these skins were created hoping every player finds a skin that fits their taste.

The Blush skin line is themed on the color pink and uses a liquid texture that remains static. This skin will be available for Operator, Guardian, Spectre, and Frenzy. This skin adds more details to the matte-finished weapon body by introducing pink textured wraps.

The skin line featured is called Composite and uses a yellow theme overall. This skin collection is created with a futuristic vision and looks excellent with a slight touch of blue. It was available for weapons like Marshal, Phantom, Sheriff, and Stinger. It will also feature a melee weapon based on the Kukri knife.

The last skin line in the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass is Digihex. This skin line has four color variants: blue, red, green, and yellow. The weapons on which this skin will be available are Judge, Ghost, Ares, and Bulldog. The producer of Valorant said Digihex was created to bring a sci-fi feeling into the game.

Player Cards added with Valorant Episode 7 Act 1

A total of 12 player cards will be featured with the upcoming update. These allow the players to use them as avatars in lobbies and be different from each other. The following are the names of each of the cards added with Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass:

Boom Bot Schema

Composite

Digihex

Electric Jealousy

Golden Hour

Just the Sides

LAN

Mind The Drop

Raze Days

Tactical Road Crossing

Epilogue Tactical Road Crossing

Unstoppable Cypher

Gun Buddies

A total of 10 gun buddies have been added with the latest pass, and all these can be attached to any weapon of choice. Additionally, these allow the players to customize their weapon skins further and closely fit the theme of the new Battlepass. The following are the names of the buddies included in the latest update:

Blush

Composite

Digihex

Ep71 Coin

Neural Pattern

Penguin Surprise

Epilogue Penguin Surprise

Robotic Companion

Slurp

Swinging Shumai

So that’s all you need to know about what to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act I Battlepass. If you wish to read more Valorant content, click here.