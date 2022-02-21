Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang – Huge Super fight to enlighten the Mix Martial World

The announcement that flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson will battle Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a unique mixed-rules fight sent the MMA world into a frenzy.

The beginnings of mixed martial arts can be traced back to a simple discussion about which hand-to-hand combat discipline is the most effective. Mixed martial arts is the long-form response to this question, putting diverse combat techniques against one another in a head-to-head format while adhering to the same set of regulations.

With a special mixed-rules contest between all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson and pound-for-pound Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is turning back the clock.

On March 26th, the match will occur at the organization’s special 10-year anniversary event, ONE X. By matching an MMA ace against a Muay Thai specialist and vice versa. It tries to dismantle what fans have gotten accustomed to.

The first and third rounds of this fight will be fought under Muay Thai rules from the ONE Super Series, while the second and fourth rounds will be fought under MMA standards. Three minutes will be allotted for each round.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon “The Iron Chin”

Though many international fans know Demetrious Johnson, a long-time UFC world champion, Rodtang’s popularity is primarily in Asia. Rest sure that the Thai superstar’s credentials will speak for themselves.

Rodtang, a Thai native, began training at the age of eight to help support his family financially. Rodtang will face Johnson on March 26th.

Rodtang has competed in over 319 bouts and is still younger than the vast majority of his peers, so this busy double-booking scenario is nothing new to him.

ONE X is the ideal vehicle for introducing Rodtang to a new audience, putting him in the ring with a well-known and well-liked American athlete. Furthermore, the format allows each man to highlight his individual strengths, ideally raising both athletes in the public’s views.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang – A fight worthy of praise

ONE Championship deserves credit for breaking the pattern, whereas many competitors to the UFC are willing to ride the coattails of the industry Goliath. Tournament matchups have already occurred in other significant organisations, such as ONE, and super-fights have becoming more common.

Applause is due for spinning the wheels on a unique idea in less-than-ideal circumstances around the world. The significance of a historic event like ONE X cannot be overstated.

Could this be the start of a ground-breaking trend in which businesses are driven to think differently? It’s conceivable. Expect a lot of fireworks from the circle when fight fans step inside the figurative time machine on March 26th 2022.

