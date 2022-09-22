Dennis Rodman once shockingly dubbed LeBron James’ most hated teammate, as the new Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman was one of the biggest personalities in NBA history. However, he found a successor to his thrown back in 2014 with JR Smith!

There are many huge personalities that have come through the ranks of the NBA. Figures held at high esteem like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are but a few.

However, there are also a few superstars who come into the league with a ‘Bad Boy’ reputation. Recent times see highly controversial figures like the Ball family in the NBA, but in the old days perhaps the most notorious figure the league had ever seen was Dennis Rodman.

The 6’7″ forward was an absolute menace both on and off the court. His antics were so crazy, that The Worm has been arrested more than a 100 times and been fined upwards of a $100,000 over the course of his career.

25 years ago today, Dennis Rodman’s infamous kick to a cameraman’s groin. Worm paid the cameraman $200K, was fined $25K by the NBA & lost about a million dollars in salary due to an 11-GM suspension 📼 @Oldskoolbball2 pic.twitter.com/lhqQatA8Si — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 15, 2022

With a rap sheet like that, it’s hard to imagine anyone taking his place. However, Rodman himself crowned someone as his successor.

Rodman dubbed JR Smith as the new ‘Dennis Rodman’ of the NBA in 2014

In this day and age, the NBA pays close attention to the status and reputation of its superstars. Even the slightest form of degradation can lead to drastic consequences.

However, that hasn’t stopped a few slightly questionable characters from popping up. In fact, back in 2014, Phil Jackson felt that one of his players, JR Smith was very much like Rodman.

Some of the similarities are uncanny. From the fines to the excessive number of tattoos. The comparisons got to such a point, that even The Worm himself dubbed JR the new ‘Dennis Rodman’ of the league!

Sending love to the zen master @PhilJackson11 and the @nyknicks for this season. Good luck to @therealjrsmith who is the new Dennis Rodman — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) October 15, 2014

They may share similarities in terms of their appearance and attitude, but there is an obvious lack of silverware.

