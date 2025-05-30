“Saw Dennis Rodman As A Trickster”: Phil Jackson’s Upbringing Helped Him Deal With The Rebounding Champ, Says Former Bulls Psychologist

Dennis Rodman was chaos and control rolled into one. On the surface, he was loud, unpredictable, and impossible to contain—dyed hair, spontaneous Vegas trips, and a flair for controversy. But on the hardwood, Rodman was the picture of discipline: a relentless, team-first warrior who did whatever it took to win.

This duality made Rodman difficult for most to figure out—but not Phil Jackson. The Zen Master’s unconventional approach, shaped by his Montana roots and deep belief in Native American spiritualism, mindfulness, and controlled freedom, made him uniquely suited to guide players like Rodman.

According to George Mumford, the Bulls’ former team psychologist and longtime Jackson collaborator, Phil didn’t just tolerate Rodman—he wanted him. Not in spite of his personality, but because of it. In many ways, they were more alike than people realized.

Mumford shared a telling story during a recent interview on the Clear Mountain Monastery Project. When asked what it was like trying to get Rodman to meditate, he didn’t flinch. “Dennis is one of my guys,” he said.

He went on to describe how Jackson dealt with him. “He [Phil Jackson] saw Dennis as a trickster. He did everything different,” Mumford said.

The term “trickster” comes from spiritual lore and represents unpredictability and transformation—someone who disrupts, but with purpose. Jackson understood that the best way to control Rodman was to give him more space.

What would’ve been a near-impossible task for many was light work for the legendary coach, thanks to his deep experience with Native American culture.

But Rodman’s eccentric nature was reserved only for off-court activities. Once he stepped on the floor, he was the best teammate anyone could have.

Rodman had to apologize to Scottie Pippen before joining the Bulls

“The Worm,” as Rodman was often referred to as, had developed his infamous personality long before he joined the Bulls in 1995.

He was a force to be reckoned with—strong, relentless, and never afraid to put his body on the line to retrieve a loose ball. He also played with a lot of heart, qualities that made him an invaluable player for Jackson, a coach who believed in giving his players the freedom to trust themselves and play the game their way.

However, he had an incident with Scottie Pippen during Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. Rodman, who played for the Pistons at the time, shoved Pippen into the photographers, causing him to need six stitches on his chin.

So, when it was time for him to join the Bulls, Jackson asked him to apologize to Pippen first.

During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Rodman said, “Everyone knows that story. That’s true. We sat across his house, me, Michael, and Scottie, and Phil Jackson.”

Rodman explained that he’d do everything in his power to help the team and hoped there were no hard feelings between them moving forward. Rightly so—he and Pippen would go on to win three NBA titles together as teammates from 1996 to 1998.