“Derrick Rose is a Hall of Famer”: Joakim Noah Wants Former Teammate to Get the Respect He Deserves

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) laughs with guard Derrick Rose (1) during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Chicago won 129-120. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this year after 15 years in the league. The former Bulls guard was destined for greatness before injuries ravaged his career. For a while, it seemed he was set for an early retirement. However, he refused to give up on his dream and carved out a bench role on several teams. As good as his story is, there are doubts about whether his body of work is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. However, Joakim Noah believes he deserves it.

In an appearance on the Run It Back podcast, Rose’s former teammate spoke about his legacy as a player and his impact on the city of Chicago. He said,

“As great as [he] was as a player, he’s an even better human. The most humble superstar out there, and just the way he represented Chicago every time he stepped out there was unreal… Hall of Famer for sure.”

“Derrick Rose is a Hall of Famer for sure.”@JoakimNoah gives D-Rose his flowers for representing the city of Chicago on and off the court @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/tUpOlboRT9 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 17, 2024

Rose is a Chicago native and grew up on the city’s South Side. He led his high school, Simeon Career Academy, to back-to-back state championships and was named Illinois’ Mr. Basketball in 2007. He spent a season with Memphis and led to the national championship game before declaring for the 2008 NBA draft, where the Bulls picked him first overall.

Rose was phenomenal for the franchise. He won the Rookie of the Year and was named the league MVP in only his third season. He was and remains the youngest player to win the prize.

With Rose leading the charge, Chicago looked destined to win the NBA title, their first since Michael Jordan led them to their sixth in 1998. However, he suffered an ACL tear in the 2012 playoffs, which took away his explosiveness and athleticism. It also started his long bout with injuries that stole his prime years from him.

Despite the setbacks, he spent 15 years in the league and was universally revered. But is that enough to earn a Hall of Fame induction?

Joakim Noah believes Derrick Rose should be in the Hall of Fame, and he’s right

After discussing the possibility of the Bulls giving Derrick Rose a statue, the topic turned to whether he deserved to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Players become eligible for enshrinement four years after retirement. Rose, who retired in September, will have his first shot in 2028.

Noah’s first-hand experience playing alongside Rose has given him a unique perspective. Unsurprisingly, he believes that his former teammate “for sure” deserves to be enshrined. He said,

“His story, it’s a painful story. There’s a lot of adversity in it. It’s a big what-if story, like if he hadn’t gotten hurt.”

Chandler Parsons pointed out that if Rose isn’t inducted, he would be the first former MVP not to make the Hall of Fame. Eight others haven’t made it, but they’re all still active. The guard’s situation has some precedence in other sports, namely football.

Terrell Davis and Gale Sayers were two all-time great running backs whose careers were cut short by injuries. But because their peaks were so transcendent, they both made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As the youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose is in the same boat, and the fact that he was able to remake his game and continue for over a decade more in the league should give his argument more weight.