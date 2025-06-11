“Like Derrick Rose Going Back and Coaching the Bulls”: Kevin Garnett Names Surprise Candidate for Knicks Head Coach Position

Apr 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson during the game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are floundering in the aftermath of firing their head coach, Tom Thibodeau. The team hasn’t locked in his replacement yet, but one under-the-radar name has NBA legend Kevin Garnett quite intrigued.

Typically, teams follow a certain blueprint in their search for a head coach. New York has gone against the grain by showing interest in multiple head coaches who are currently under contract, including Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that, to no one’s surprise, each of those teams shut down New York’s request to speak with the coaches. The Knicks are seemingly at a crossroads regarding their next step. Luckily, Kevin Garnett believes he has the perfect candidate to solve the Knicks’ problems.

“I like Mark Jackson,” Garnett said on Ticket & The Truth. “New York needs [someone from] New York.”

Garnett’s ideal choice for the Knicks’ head coaching job is the man responsible for setting the foundation of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. He hasn’t coached an NBA team since 2014, but he has a certain trait that most don’t.

Jackson is not just from New York; he represents the heart of the city. He was a high school star and then went to St. John’s University. In the 1987 NBA Draft, he began his career at home with the Knicks, where he won Rookie of the Year while averaging a double-double.

It would be a full-circle moment for Jackson to return to the Knicks as a coach. Garnett gave a comparison to help people understand the magnitude of this potential.

“This would be like Derrick Rose going back to coach the Bulls. Nobody can exemplify New York basketball better than Mark Jackson,” Garnett said.

KG’s cohost Paul Pierce didn’t immediately jump on the Jackson bandwagon. Instead, he suggested another Knicks legend who has more recent coaching experience.

“What about Patrick Ewing?” Pierce asked. Garnett didn’t push back at his former teammate’s assertion. They began a short debate, with Pierce concluding that they could both be on the staff.

As things stand, neither name is among the New York’s top candidates, but Johnnie Bryant, Sam Cassell and Micah Nori are. Each has a compelling case to become the Knicks’ next head coach. However, Jackson already knows what it takes to succeed in the New York climate. It’s a pipe dream, but it could be the team’s much-needed breakthrough.