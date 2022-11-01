Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.2 downtime details: Servers to go down today (November 1)

As the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost heads into its final week, Bungie will be taking the servers down to deploy a hotfix. While Season of the Lost still has a month to go, the spooky festivities will end soon. Although background maintenance was conducted yesterday, more time will be needed for the hotfix rollout. Starting at 9 AM PDT, the maintenance won’t kick players from servers until about 9:45 AM PDT. The maintenance schedule states that only 15 minutes will be required for deployment, with the servers going back online at 10 AM PDT.

Read on for the full breakdown of the Destiny 2 maintenance schedule.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.2 downtime begins at 9:00 AM PDT on November 1

UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.2 TIMELINE

❖ November 1

❖ Start: 9 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 9:45 AM

❖ Log in: 10 AM

❖ End: 11 AM

More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1cTHz — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 31, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022:



9:00 AM PDT

Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance.

Sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store.

Players who observe issues should report to the #Help forum

9:45 AM PDT

Destiny 2 will be brought offline for expected maintenance.

Players will be removed from activities and won’t be able to log back in until 10 AM PDT.

Ongoing Destiny maintenance is expected to conclude at 11 AM PDT.

10:00 AM PDT

Hotfix 6.2.5.2 will be available across all platforms and regions.

Players will be able to log back into Destiny 2.

Players logging into the game may be placed in a queue and may experience sign-on issues as background maintenance is still ongoing.

11:00 AM PDT

Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude.

Console players who encounter issues updating to 6.2.5.2 should restart their console and try downloading the update.

With this update deployed, players only have one week to collect what they want from the Festival of the Lost. As of now, no patch notes for hotfix 6.2.5.2 have been provided.