CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage day one results: Updated brackets and schedule

The high-octane action continues in Brazil as the CS:GO IEM Rio Major moves to day two. Played in front of a crowd, even for the group stage, some hearts were broken as all Brazilian teams dropped their opening games. While Round one wasn’t full of surprises, GamerLegion managed to shock Vitality in a dominant win. The recently dethroned #1 team in the world has now been relegated to the 1:1 bracket. Home heroes Imperial find themselves in a tough spot after losing their first two games. The Fallen-led squad will have to win three best of threes to qualify for the Legends Stage. Here’s the updated bracket for day two of the Rio Major.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major day 2 matches, schedule, and team record

But first we kick Day 2 of #IEM Rio off with two more rounds of BO1: 📺https://t.co/J1uicLL8p1@EvilGeniusesCS vs @9zTeam 📺https://t.co/3GUWqg7LOv@TeamVitality vs #Outsiders Going live at the top of the hour! 🔴 https://t.co/evelqXLrbG — IEM RIO MAJOR IS LIVE!!! 🇧🇷🏆 (@ESLCS) November 1, 2022

Format for day two

Teams with a 1-1 record will play best-of-ones in round 3

Teams with a 2-0 record will play best-of-threes in round 3 for a Legends Stage qualification spot

Teams with a 0-2 record will play best-of-threes in round 3 to stay alive in the tournament

Schedule for November 1

1-1 game: Evil Geniuses vs. 9z (15:00 CET)

1-1 game: Team Vitality vs. Outsiders (15:00 CET)

1-1 game: OG vs. Furia (16:15 CET)

1-1 game: BIG vs. Grayhound (16:15 CET)

0-2 game: 00Nation vs. IHC (17:30 CET)

2-0 game: MOUZ vs. fnatic (17:30 CET)

0-2 game: Cloud9 vs. Imperial (21:00 CET)

2-0 game: GamerLegion vs. Bad News Eagles (21:00 CET)

Two teams will be leaving the CS:GO IEM Rio Major today. After devastating losses in overtime, Cloud9 finds themselves with their backs against the wall. Reminiscent of their 2018 Boston Major, Cloud9 has started their campaign on the back foot. In a move that has served to destroy millions of Pick Em’s, Grayhound Gaming has gone 1-1. Taking C9 down in an overtime game on Dust 2, Grayhound is safe for today. For GamerLegion and Bad News Eagles, this is a dream run, finding themselves first in line to qualify. All games will be broadcast on twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.