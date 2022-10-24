Fallout 4 to get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Bethesda’s 2015 smash hit Fallout 4 is getting a free next-gen upgrade, bringing it up to par with modern-day frame rates and features.

Launched in 2015 on PS4 and Xbox One, Fallout 4 was a bit too demanding for the era’s hardware. Barely mustering a 30 FPS frame rate, the game was plagued with stuttering and frame pacing issues. However, this didn’t stop fans from enjoying the excellent RPG experience and narrative Bethesda had to offer. In time, the game grew to be one of the best Fallout titles in recent times. Now, Bethesda has announced that users will be getting a free next-gen upgrade for the game.

Here’s everything covered in Bethesda’s 25th-anniversary blog post and what this upgrade entails.

Also read: Fluxo wins CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown Americas and earns a spot at the Fall Final

Fallout 4 next-gen upgrade brings 4k and higher frame rates for free

The Bethesda blog post details the new upgrade as follows:

“Prepare for the future: A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4! Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes, and even bonus Creation Club content!”

While the Xbox Series X can effectively reach 60 FPS thanks to Microsoft’s FPS Boost feature, the game’s assets remain unchanged. However, the next-gen upgrade will most likely involve better textures, lighting, and quality features. While no particular release date has been specified, fans can expect the upgrade to arrive in early 2023. As an added bonus, Fallout 76 will also be getting a bunch of updates this month. The official Bethesda blog post also mentioned that Fallout 76 will be getting a limited-time Halloween event:

“Halloween comes to Appalachia, bringing back a scourge of Spooky Scorched! Take out the costumed enemies taking over Fallout 76 and you may find some quality in-game treats for your trouble. Plus, trick-or-treat with your Appalachian neighbors – just make sure to leave a bowl of candy in your C.A.M.P! Low on sweets? Stock up at a local vendor or see if those Scorched are carrying anything good. This limited-time event ends November 8!”

Those looking for a detailed breakdown of Bethesda’s 25th blog post can read it here.