DMZ mode Warzone 2 release date, time, gameplay, how does it work?

The much-hyped DMZ mode will soon go live with Warzone 2.0. The mode looks to be completely different from how the regular battle royale formula and has grabbed a lot of attention. The new mode is essentially a PvPvE mode where players have to fight and survive against the environment while completing the missions.

Here is what we know about the game mode so far.

DMZ mode Warzone 2 release date and time

Heading into #Warzone2 launch week, we wanted to dive a bit deeper into this exciting new experience. Here is what players can expect from DMZ ➡️ https://t.co/HyT22FNp22 pic.twitter.com/ASUKKt7DRp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 12, 2022

The new DMZ mode will launch with Warzone 2 on November 16, 2022. The game will be a 115.62 GB download and will launch with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. Players who are fans of the game will be kept engaged since they will have a lot to choose from. They can jump into the newly launched Battle Royale mode, or explore the DMZ mode.

DMZ mode gameplay

Since Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play game, DMZ mode will also be free. The game mode is touted to be a unique blend of PvP and PvE, which players saw in the November 9 live stream that previewed the mode. To start, players will drop into the main map of the game, Al Mazrah. They will then be fighting against AI enemies, and real players to complete missions and hold their territories.

What is unique about the mode is that players will be able to revive their dead squadmates at the spot of their death. There will also be a different marker for players who have been eliminated. Another advantage is that there is no time limit for this. More information about the mode will be available once the game is launched. Fans will be able to enjoy both, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 this week.

