Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date, server downtime, reactions to DMZ, platforms, maps

Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date has been announced and Activision is slowly revealing more information about the game. A recent blog post maps out what will happen to Warzone after Warzone 2.0 comes out. The blog highlighted a lot of changes that would take place in Warzone 2.0, starting with the elimination of maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

Read on for more Warzone 2.0 updates below.

When will Warzone 2.0 be released?

BREAKING: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 Roadmap. pic.twitter.com/nzARDWsoM3 — Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 News (@WarzoneIntel) November 9, 2022

The Warzone 2.0 release date is marked for November 16, 2022. It will coincide with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season One. Both games will then be able to start their first season together. The exact time of the release is not revealed. However, fans can expect it to come out at 10:00 hours PT, 13:00 hours ET, or 18:00 hours GMT.

What will happen to Warzone after Warzone 2.0 is officially launched?

Once Warzone 2.0 is out, Warzone will be put on hold for a while for server maintenance. According to the official blog, downtime is expected to start from November 16 at 8 am PT after Season 5 ‘Last Stand’ concludes. Once this process is over, the servers should come back online on November 28, 2022, at 10:00 hours PT.

After both processes are over, Warzone will be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

Warzone 2 platforms

Warzone 2 will be available for platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Battle.Net, and Steam. Moreover, it will also use the same engine on which crossplay is enabled.

Warzone 2 maps

Al Mazrah is going to be the main map of the game while Verdansk and Caldera will also be available in the game. According to prominent leaker Tom Henderson, there is a second map that is currently under development.

What is the DMZ mode? Streamers react

DMZ is one of the latest additions to the game and is based on an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode. The Operator squads are allowed to move on the map and complete the missions. They have to engage with the enemies and look for valuable items while trying to survive.

Many of the top streamers were invited by Infinity Ward to test out the new mode. Shroud, DrLupo, and Symfuhny were among the many who were called to test the mode live for an audience. DrLupo found a Stronghold (buildings that are protected by powerful AIs) with the help of a key and was immediately defeated by them.

In the aforementioned blog, players have also been reassured new developments will be rolled out periodically and will help improve the experience.

