Dream Creates Fake Exchanges With Pokimane and xQc, Shows How Easy It Is to Create False Evidence

Clay “Dream”, a renowned YouTube recently created fake exchanges with Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Imane “Pokimane” Anys and used it as an example to show the world how easy it was to create and share false allegations and related pieces of evidence over the internet. For a brief context, Dream has been facing several controversial allegations, which he claims to be false and concocted. Therefore, the YouTube sensation recently went on to upload a video about creating false evidence on his YouTube channel in an attempt to expose the sad reality.

To create a better perspective, Dream used popular streamers xQc and Pokimane as an example and portrayed a series of realistic evidence including personal texts and videos that exposed xQc as an alleged p*dophile and Pokimane as a cheat who planned on using her cookie business to dupe her fans. Moments later, the YouTuber revealed that the evidence shown in the video was completely fake. Dream claimed that the pieces shown as evidence were created by him in under 10 minutes using free software.

The point he wanted to prove through the short portion of the video was that creating false evidence against anyone was now a very easy task and could be done by anyone using free software. Further on, he asked his viewers to understand the scenario and not believe everything they see on various social media platforms.

The ultimate goal of the YouTube video was to put to light that many of the allegations and controversies surrounding him were completely fake and made up. Dream also claimed that there were no sufficient evidence to prove otherwise since most allegations against him were nothing more than made-up stories.

Social media goes crazy as several fans believe dream’s concocted evidence to be true

As soon as Dream released the video several short clips and screenshots of the fake evidence against xQc and Pokimane were shared over the internet. The concocted evidence exposed xQc and Pokimane as being an alleged p*dophile and a scammer respectively. Moreover, since most people had not viewed the original YouTube video, they believed the texts to be true.

As expected, the online community went crazy over the viral posts with even some netizens bad-mouthing both streaming sensations. Fortunately, the viral online drama came to an end after other people clarified the pieces of information to be false and people finally realized the goal of Dream’s YouTube video. This incident proves what the YouTube sensation had to say in his video i.e. people should learn to take social media controversies with a grain of salt especially when they appear without any proof.