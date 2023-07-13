EA Sports FC pledges 10 million dollars for the development of football

EA Sports FC is starting off a new era for football games which will closely partake with the community around the globe. The publishers have announced to invest 10 million dollars to host community-level tournaments to promote the sport.

EA Sports FC aims to create a football experience that isn’t just bound to digital platforms, but also in the real world as well. This thing will be done through the initiative called FC Futures from the sports game publishers. The developers also promised partnerships with various brands to keep the project big and interesting for all.

Since many announcements have been made during the official livestream from Electronic Arts, it is hard to catch on. So, we have done a written rundown of everything that has been announced about the investment that they have made.

EA Sports promises a 10 million dollar investment through the FC Futures Program

In a livestream from EA Sports FC’s official channel, many announcements have been made about the future of the football franchise. These announcements include the exclusive signing deal with UEFA, multiple features in the game, community projects, and more. While most of the time, EA has focused on showcasing new in-game features, this time around things are going in a different way.

Cam Webber, the President of EA Sports said the following:

We said from the start, we are creating the biggest football club with EA Sports FC and we meant it… We also recognize our responsibility to elevate and drive participation in the sport itself and that extents beyond the digital world.

EA Sports FC will be partnering up with various organizations and icons from around the globe to inspire younger generations. They will also give access to pitches, drills, and experience. UEFA will be providing videos to help train players around the world to level up their skills.

As for brand partnerships, EA Sports FC will be working along with Pepsi, Nike, Adidas, Beats, PlayStation, and more down the line. Webber also shared they will be revealing more about their future partnerships in time to come.

That is all you need to learn about the 10 million dollar investment plan that EA Sports FC has to promote football.