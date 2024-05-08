“Scratching the Surface”: Sabrina Ionescu Describes Relationship with Caitlin Clark After Praise from Fever Guard

On the NY Liberty Media Day, Sabrina Ionescu offered a word of advice for Caitlin Clark as she kickstarted her rookie year, “The rookie season is all about just kind of learning. Everything else will figure itself out.” Sabrina is one of Clark’s idols and also dons the hat of a mentor for the Fever rookie. Days before she advised Clark on the new journey, the Liberty star heaped praise on Clark. She also explained how her relationship with Clark has grown over the past few years and now they’re entering into a new territory together.

Advertisement

Analyst Khristina Williams uploaded a clip of Sabrina Ionescu talking about the newest star on the block. The two-time WNBA All-Star said that she has a great relationship with Clark but more importantly, she is a fan of how she has made the game bigger even before making the major league debut,

“How she’s been able to push the game forward is amazing and doing that in college and breaking so many records and knowing that she’s just scratching the surface of what she’s gonna accomplish in the league.”

Talking about her relationship with the Fever rookie, Ionescu added that Clark knows she will always be in her corner. The New York Liberty star also unveiled that she has had several conversations with her but would still like to let her know that “she could always lean on” her.

However, she also made it clear that there will be an element of competition between them, but that doesn’t mean that Clark can’t reach out to her when she needs help. Moreover, Clark cited Ionescu as her player comparison on draft night, so it’s understandable that this love and support from one of her idols will help her navigate this new domain.

Now that they are competing in the same league, it’ll be exciting for fans to see the mentor-mentee duo clash on the court. More importantly, it’s not all serious talks between them as Ionescu is also a very generous mentor.

Sabrina Ionescu brought gifts for the Hawkeyes

Even though Clark couldn’t win the NCAA trophy, leaving her stellar college career on an unfinished note, the Iowa Hawkeyes star became the most popular star at the collegiate level. From superstar musicians to pro ballers, everyone wanted to be a witness to the Caitlin Clark phenomenon when she was running things in the NCAA.

To boost the morale of the Hawkeyes squad, especially Clark, Ionescu surprised the girls at their facility with a pair of Sabrina 1s for everyone. While the gift might’ve been enough, the Liberty star also had some advice for the youngsters. She told everyone that they are changing lives with their dedication to the sport while also taking women’s basketball to new heights.

Ionescu and Clark are two of the most impactful players in the league and the latter has just begun. After the Liberty sharpshooter competed with Stephen Curry in the All-Star weekend, there have been talks about the effectiveness of the WNBA. Adding Clark’s on-court charm, safe to say that it’s only upward from here for the league.