Alex Bowman 2023 Girlfriend: Who Is the Rumored Girlfriend of Hendricks Motorsport Star Crystal Marsh?

Alex Bowman is a NASCAR star who races the no 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendricks Motorsport in the NASCAR Cup Series. He also competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driving the number 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports.

The American star also has his own racing team called ‘Alex Bowman Racing’ which mainly competes in sprint and dirt-midget cars. Bowman scored a record-breaking five straight front-row starts in the Daytona 500 between 2018 and 2022 and has earned himself the nickname – ‘Bowman the Showman.’

Having started his racing career in 2014, Bowman is one of the top drivers in NASCAR with 7 race wins, 75 top-ten finishes, and 4 poles. With a flourishing professional life, Bowman’s personal life also seems to be quite stable.

However, American prefers to keep their personal life private and there is not much information about who is his girlfriend at the time.

Who is Crystal Marsh?

Bowman is rumored to be dating Crystal Marsh, a NASCAR enthusiast. Marsh hails from Minnesota and her family has long been fans of the stock car racing series.

The American woman has one sibling named Cody Marsh and he recently revealed that Crystal bought tickets for him and his to attend a race. Marsh’s current profession is unknown but reports suggest that she dance competitively in high school in Belle Plaine. Her crew even appeared on Fox Sports.

Before Marsh, Bowman was dating Emily Boat in 2020. Boat’s family is also associated with the sport. Bowman and Boat had confirmed their relationship through their posts on social media platforms.