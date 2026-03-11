Denny Hamlin Insists Alex Bowman Won’t Make the Playoffs on His Return if He Races at His Level

2026 has not gotten off to a good start for Alex Bowman, who has seen races slip through his fingers while also dealing with health issues that forced him to retire from one race. He has finished 40th, 23rd, and 36th in the three races he has taken part in so far, and Denny Hamlin believes he needs to get things back on track to salvage something meaningful from the season.

After leaving the race at the Circuit of the Americas midway due to the heat inside his car, Bowman missed the race in Phoenix. He will also miss the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, as Hendrick Motorsports has said there is no clear timeline for his return following the vertigo diagnosis.

The NASCAR community as a whole has shown support for Bowman, but Hamlin shared a blunt view on how his road back could unfold.

He said, “I think if you took his median performance over the regular season, you would say that it’s over. If he comes back and runs better than his averages, I think he could make it, which means you’ve got to get a lot of stage points.”

“He’s going to need to probably win a race. Then I think he has a shot. A lot of points can be made up. You can’t just finish good. He’s going to have to run good and finish good, and there is a difference,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver further continued.

Hamlin also pointed to the change in playoff structure as a reason the situation will play out in a different way than it might have in past seasons. The end of the “win and you’re in” path means a single victory after a long absence will not serve as a shortcut into the postseason.

He offered a scene of what that might have looked like under the old setup. If a driver missed several weeks and then returned to win the summer race at Daytona International Speedway, that result alone could have punched a ticket to the playoffs. In Hamlin’s view, that path never sat right with many, including himself, in the sport.

Now the focus is on the standings table. Points will primarily narrate the whole story, and the driver in 16th at the end of the regular season will claim the final playoff spot.