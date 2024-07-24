1 Year After Breaking Max Verstappen’s $44,000 Trophy, Lando Norris Visits Factory to Apologize to the Makers

After he finished on the podium at the 2023 Hungarian GP, Lando Norris did a champagne pop which broke Max Verstappen’s winner’s trophy. After a year, when Norris visited Hungary, he made sure to pay a visit to the people who put in hours making it.

The intricate trophy was handmade by Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt, and it reportedly took six months to complete. It cost $44,000 and was one of the most good-looking trophies available for grabs on the F1 calendar. So, when F1 returned to Hungary last weekend, Norris gave its makers a personal touch to his apology.

Norris learned that the creator of the trophy became aware of Verstappen’s piece being broken after he heard his wife’s loud gasp. Embarrassed, Norris said, “I just wanted to say, I’m sorry.”

The maker forgave Norris instantly, but Norris made up for his clumsy mistake by partnering up with Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt, which he revealed on social media.

The Hungarian company custom-made Norris’ helmet for last weekend’s race, and this year too, the Bristol-born driver finished on the podium. Thankfully, he didn’t break the hand-painted trophy this time.

Good guy, Norris donated his Hungarian GP helmet

Norris got to keep his special helmet as a souvenir. However, he decided to put it up for grabs and auctioned it for charity, where the latest bid stood at $53,502 on F1 Authentics.

All the proceeds from its sale would go to the Royal Society of Blind Children, and the Hungarian Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Anyone could bid for the helmet on F1 Authentic’s website, which described it as prized memorabilia.

Norris also signed the helmet, which likely increased its value. His overexcitement in 2023 broke the trophy, but his sense of responsibility has paid back for it.