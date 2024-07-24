mobile app bar

1 Year After Breaking Max Verstappen’s $44,000 Trophy, Lando Norris Visits Factory to Apologize to the Makers

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
1 Year After Breaking Max Verstappen’s $44,000 Trophy, Lando Norris Visits Factory to Apologize to the Makers

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After he finished on the podium at the 2023 Hungarian GP, Lando Norris did a champagne pop which broke Max Verstappen’s winner’s trophy. After a year, when Norris visited Hungary, he made sure to pay a visit to the people who put in hours making it.

The intricate trophy was handmade by Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt, and it reportedly took six months to complete. It cost $44,000 and was one of the most good-looking trophies available for grabs on the F1 calendar. So, when F1 returned to Hungary last weekend, Norris gave its makers a personal touch to his apology.

Norris learned that the creator of the trophy became aware of Verstappen’s piece being broken after he heard his wife’s loud gasp. Embarrassed, Norris said, “I just wanted to say, I’m sorry.”

The maker forgave Norris instantly, but Norris made up for his clumsy mistake by partnering up with Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt, which he revealed on social media.

The Hungarian company custom-made Norris’ helmet for last weekend’s race, and this year too, the Bristol-born driver finished on the podium. Thankfully, he didn’t break the hand-painted trophy this time.

Good guy, Norris donated his Hungarian GP helmet

Norris got to keep his special helmet as a souvenir. However, he decided to put it up for grabs and auctioned it for charity, where the latest bid stood at $53,502 on F1 Authentics.

All the proceeds from its sale would go to the Royal Society of Blind Children, and the Hungarian Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Anyone could bid for the helmet on F1 Authentic’s website, which described it as prized memorabilia.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LN⁴ (@lnfour)

Norris also signed the helmet, which likely increased its value. His overexcitement in 2023 broke the trophy, but his sense of responsibility has paid back for it.

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these