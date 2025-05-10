Victim of Franz Hermann’s GT Car Superiority Empathizes With F1’s Lando Norris

The motorsport world was recently introduced to a new trailblazer: Franz Hermann, who took to the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife earlier this week to test the Ferrari 296 GT3. For all intents and purposes, this was Hermann’s first-ever on-track appearance—and his blistering laps left many astounded.

Hermann pulled off some fantastic moves and even clocked an unofficial lap time of 7 minutes and 47 seconds—three seconds faster than the pole time from the last NLS Cup race held at the venue.

This kind of dominance, however, felt all too familiar to those who follow F1. And on closer look, the crash helmet of the so-called Hermann looked suspiciously familiar. It was, in fact, Max Verstappen—using a pseudonym to test the Ferrari during his week away from F1.

The four-time world champion’s cover was blown when spectators at the track spotted a Verstappen.com racing suit and his Dutch lion helmet. The 27-year-old had likely just wanted to enjoy a few quiet laps around the 12.9-mile circuit without drawing attention.

Many credible reports suggest that Verstappen is already preparing to start racing in GT3 machinery—something he previously said he’d pursue after retiring from F1. The test was reportedly part of the licensing process required to compete in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) events.

We need to see Franz Hermann’s lap times (via @Max33Verstappen) pic.twitter.com/yIvfePiL2K — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 10, 2025

The #1 driver’s prowess behind the wheel of the Ferrari GT3 didn’t go unnoticed. He posted some incredibly fast lap times, which prompted Dutch NLS driver Calvin de Groot to drop a cheeky comment on social media, empathizing with Verstappen’s title rival, Lando Norris.

“Now I know how Norris feels when he is overtaken by Verstappen,” he wrote on Instagram.

De Groot, having been overtaken by Verstappen during the session, now understands what Norris goes through on a weekly basis. It’s a true testament to the Red Bull driver’s racing skills.

For much of the second half of 2024, Norris had the fastest car under him but still couldn’t get the better of Verstappen, who defended his world championship with a considerably weaker mechanical package.

This season, Norris is finding it difficult to build a gap between himself and Verstappen, despite driving a more dominant car. Six races into the season, both drivers have the same number of wins (1), with Norris sitting just 16 points ahead of Verstappen in second place.

What makes Verstappen a thorn in Norris’ side is that the Dutchman isn’t willing to pull over and let Norris pass easily, which puts the McLaren driver under pressure, often forcing him to make mistakes. For Norris to truly compete for the title, he has to overcome these challenges.

Meanwhile, Verstappen, having already conquered F1, seems ready to make rivals in GT3 break a sweat with his pace. Mercedes factory driver Maro Engel and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and DTM champion Timo Scheider also had words of praise for him following his showing at Nurburgring Nordschleife.