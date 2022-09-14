11 GP winner Jacques Villeneuve believes that almost half of Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula One career has been terrible after Red Bull exit

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve does not believe in the French partnership in Alpine and the future of Daniel Ricciardo

Former F1 World champion Jacques Villeneuve has some harsh words for 2023 season free agent Daniel Ricciardo. ‘Almost half his F1 career has been bad’ according to Villeneuve.

Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin after signing a contract with them for the 2023 season. This led to Alpine looking at their reserve driver Oscar Piastri.

However, things took a turn after Oscar Piastri denied signing for the team. Hence, Alpine is now keeping its eye on AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and IndyCar’s Colton Herta.

“Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will not work well in Alpine” – Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve spoke with the media about a French connection with the Alpine team. According to him, Gasly and Ocon do not get along at all.

Also Read: When 91 GP winner Michael Schumacher adopted a stray dog he met during the Brazilian Grand Prix

He explains: “That’s a strange one, they already have a French driver. The two (Gasly and Ocon) don’t get along and Gasly hasn’t had a very good season in general.”

Alpine has plenty of options when it comes to their 2023 season. They can also sign Mick Schumacher a fresh candidate available at the start of the next season.

Wrapping up on Italy 🇮🇹#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/PK5jhlTMU1 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 13, 2022

No reason for Alpine to look at Daniel Ricciardo again

Daniel Ricciardo is also a driver available for Alpine to sign. However, he was part of the team till the end of the 2020 season before leaving for McLaren.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton reveals the crucial moment on his rise to fifth at the Italian GP

According to the former world champion, the Australian has not recovered from his switch from Red Bull to a new team. His driving style has not favored him as well.

He explains: “Almost half of Ricciardo’s F1 career has been bad. That’s when he’s had experience, so there’s no reason, especially for a team he has already driven for.”