When 91 GP winner Michael Schumacher adopted a stray dog he met during the Brazilian Grand Prix

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher shares a story of how his family adopted a stray dog they found at the Brazilian GP.

Michael Schumacher is one of the most likeable drivers on the grid by the fans. Moreover, after his marriage and the birth of Gina and Mick, he showed a more family-oriented side.

There were plenty of times on race days when the Schumacher family would visit the grid supporting their husband and father. Moreover, the German driver brought one special guest along with him.

Michael Schumacher’s love for dogs

Michael Schumacher used to bring dogs to the grid well before Lewis Hamilton became famous with Roscoe. The former Ferrari man is a dog lover for sure.

He owns plenty of dogs at his estate in Switzerland near Lake Geneva. A few of the famous muchkins include Shiva, Max, and Bernie. They were together with Schumacher during his time in Ferrari.

How an excited dog called Flea melted the hearts of the Schumacher family

There is a remarkable story of how a stray dog at the Brazilian Grand Prix made an instant connection with the Schumacher family. It was so impactful that the family adopted him.

Explaining this, Schumacher stated: “It’s just that the dog immediately had a connection to us, and my wife fell in love with it. Nobody looked after the dog, it was supposed to be put to sleep.”

The dog would hilariously stick beside the family during their stint in Brazil. They finally had to adopt the dog after his wife Corinna joked that they will take the dog if he jumps in the car.

The seven times world champion explains: “We didn’t even half open the door and he was inside already. It was clear what we had to do.” Floh (Flea) lives with Schumacher’s father in Germany.

