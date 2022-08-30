19-year-old Alpine academy driver believes working with Daniel Ricciardo will be a great opportunity if he joins the team

Formula 2 Belgian Grand Prix feature race winner Jack Doohan wants to compete with his good friend Daniel Ricciardo soon.

Jack Doohan is currently part of Alpine’s young driver’s academy and competing in the Formula 2 World Championship. Moreover, besides Oscar Piastri, he is the next driver to get an F1 promotion.

Piastri is on the verge of replacing Daniel Ricciardo after reportedly signing a contract with McLaren. Besides, he straight-up denied Alpine’s 2023 drivers announcement.

It is too early for Doohan to experience an F1 drive. However, the junior drivers work with the senior drivers and learn a lot through their experience.

Daniel Ricciardo’s potential 2023 future in Formula One

McLaren announced that Daniel Ricciardo would leave the team at the end of the season. This happened after the team agreed to terminate the contract early.

With this, Ricciardo is a free agent for the 2023 season with not plenty of teams available. Alpine is one of the teams who are also in talks with Pierre Gasly.

The Australian driver still has the experience of F1. Besides, Alpine will have to pay a compensation fee to AlphaTauri if they sign Gasly for 2023.

Also Read: Alpine was reportedly ‘playing’ with both Oscar Piastri and 2-time Champion Fernando Alonso

Could Jack Doohan potentially partner with his mate Daniel Ricciardo?

Jack Doohan is excited to work with Daniel Ricciardo if he joins Alpine, calling it the ‘best of both worlds.’ Moreover, the young driver will get lots of coaching from his elder friend.

He added: “It will be cool to hopefully be able to extract as much knowledge as I can from him and then see what the future brings.”

Doohan is currently fourth in the F2 World Championship. He has already impressed the Alpine bosses with his driver. Meanwhile, Felipe Drugovich leads the championship 84 points ahead of the Australian.

Also Read: How Michael Schumacher’s 1st F1 boss was denied visit to the hospital after $600 Million legend’s ski accident