How Michael Schumacher’s 1st F1 boss was denied visit to hospital after $600 Million legend’s ski accident

Seven Times World Champion Michael Schumacher’s family denied Eddie Jordan’s visit to his hospital after the life-threatening accident

Eddie Jordan was Michael Schumacher’s first Formula One boss during his single-race spell with the Jordan team back in the 1991 season.

Schumacher replaced Bertrand Gachot, who was serving a ban due to a fight with a taxi driver. Moreover, Mercedes had to pay $150,000 to Jordan for the opportunity.

As the rest, they say, is history. The German driver would go on to win seven world championships and become one of the greatest F1 drivers.

Eddie Jordan reaches out to Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher sustained a severe brain injury while enjoying his retirement life by skiing in the French Alps in 2013. It shocked the F1 world, and it took a year for Schumacher to return home and receive treatment.

Eddie Jordan tried to visit Schumacher after the incident. However, Jordan’s request was denied as only the closest from the family could pay a visit in 2014.

The former Jordan boss had a mutual connection Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Corinna Schumacher dated Frentzen before marrying Michael Schumacher.

Jordan explains: “So, there was a connection. I reached out and at one stage asked if was it appropriate and did I think we should go and visit him. The answer was no. No visitations for anyone at that moment except the actual direct family.”

Tomorrow marks 25 years since Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut in his one & only race for team-boss Eddie Jordan pic.twitter.com/hGSvWGLEaQ — Sports & Betting History by BestBettingSites (@CDCHistory) August 24, 2016

Also Read: Mick Schumacher will be a free agent in 2023 after cutting ties with the $1.35 Billion F1 team

Eddie Jordan’s views on Michael Schumacher’s GOAT status

While things did not go as Jordan planned, Mick Schumacher reached out to his dad’s former boss who he felt was touching and extraordinary.

Eddie Jordan has ‘some reservations’ mentioning Michael Schumacher in the books of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. According to him, it is his own opinion.

Explaining this, he stated: “There’s no doubt that he certainly had the speed. But there were certain things that I never really liked about the way he went about his racing.”

Also Read: Would Lewis Hamilton still be the 2008 champion if F1 used the current points system back then?