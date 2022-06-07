“$2.7 million Mercedes car with F1 engine banned”- Why Mercedes-AMG ONE Formula 1 car has been banned in US

The Mercedes-AMG ONE, which is a road car powered by a Formula 1 engine has been banned in the United States of America.

Over the last decade, Mercedes have become one of F1’s most successful teams. They have won eight World Titles, and have become a household name in the world of motorsports.

Recently, they launched a car that would be powered by a street legal version of their F1 engines. The Mercedes-AMG ONE is a super car that features a 1.6-litre V6 engine with an electric motor-assisted turbo mounted amidships. It has an output of 1049 hp, which makes it the most powerful Mercedes car of all time.

It began with an idea. A dream…. @F1 technology brought to the streets. Today, that dream becomes reality. The ONE and only, @MercedesAMG ONE. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KXyetqSD3c — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 1, 2022

However, fans of this car in United States have been hit by a roadblock. This car won’t be street-legal in the country, and Mercedes do not want to compromise “it’s overall driving character”. As a result, the car won’t be for sale in America, which is disappointing news for those who wanted to buy them there.

Mercedes have valued this car at $2.7 million dollars and will only sell 275 of these. All the models however, have already been sold out.

Also read: “We didn’t have any cars splitting in half”– Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous

George Russell expected Mercedes win by this stage of the season

Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 and has performed really well. He has been one of F1’s most consistent drivers this season, being the only one to have finished P5 or above in every single race.

However, he is yet to win a race with the Silver Arrows, something the thought would already have happened. The Brackley based outfit don’t have the strongest car anymore, but Russell is surprised they haven’t won regardless.

“I think if you told me prior to the season that we’d be seven races in and I wouldn’t have a victory to my name, I would have definitely been a bit disappointed with that,” the Brit said.

George 👉🥰👈 The Sim pic.twitter.com/X5Egy0P2Z9 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 7, 2022

“I don’t see many races where we could have achieved better results, but we’ve definitely got room to improve. You are constantly striving for more when you understand the car more, the tyres more. And, you know, I want to fight for this championship.”

The 2022 F1 season continues this weekend as drivers and teams travel to Baku for the Azerbaijan GP.

Also read: “I spoke to Pierre Gasly before Perez signed the contract”- Helmut Marko has grim message for Red Bull junior drivers after Sergio Perez’s contract extension