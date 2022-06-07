F1

“We didn’t have any cars splitting in half”– Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous

"We didn’t have any cars splitting in half"– Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"You should not be able to have a bazooka" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss recent gun violence in the United States
Next Article
“Klay Thompson really doesn’t have Ray Allen and Reggie Miller on the list”: When the Warriors star named himself, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki on his Mt. Rushmore of shooters
F1 Latest News
"We didn’t have any cars splitting in half"– Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous
“We didn’t have any cars splitting in half”– Former Marussia driver hits back at Max Verstappen for calling Indy500 dangerous

Former Marussia driver Alexander Rossi hits back at Max Verstappen for calling one of the…