2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg believes that the Max Verstappen dominated 2022 season is one of the all time great

Former World Champion Nico Rosberg believes that the 2022 season was one of the best Formula One seasons he saw. It is indeed a big compliment from a former top driver.

The 2022 season brought in a radically whole new car design, expecting the race to be closer than ever before. However, in the championship standings, it was not that close.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen retained his world championship this season with no other driver coming in for the competition. Compared to last season where he had head-to-head battles with Lewis Hamilton.

A dominant season for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen broke the record for most F1 wins held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel with 13 wins. However, things did not begin this way.

In the first race in Bahrain, there was a power supply problem with the car slowing it both the Red Bull drivers’ DNFs. Ferrari and Mercedes had far better machinery.

However, Mercedes started incurring problems due to porpoising and Ferrari was the only realistic challenger for Red Bull. However, things turned out to be different with Red Bull reigning far ahead.

Mercedes and Ferrari will be hoping on bringing out competitive machinery in order to battle out with Red Bull. Besides, there will be much more competitive with the budget cap in place.

Max Verstappen is an all-time great according to Nico Rosberg

The season ended with Red Bull taking the driver’s and constructors’ championships. Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg appreciates the Dutchman calling him one of the best.

With 35 wins already under his belt, the double-world champion has exceeded expectations. Moreover, he has 146 points more than Charles Leclerc who finished second in the world championship.

According to the German driver, the way Verstappen drove had everyone talking, and taking 15 victories in a season is incredible. He is excited to watch what the two times world champion has in store for the next decade.

