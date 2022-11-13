“2021 was manipulated, 2008 was not” – Lewis Hamilton describes Timo Glock on comparison between two season finales

On 2 November 2008, history would be written at the Brazilian GP. Lewis Hamilton would beat Felipe Massa on his home turf to secure his first F1 World Championship Title. And there begins the saga of F1’s most decorated racer.

Massa and Hamilton would contend for their first title and would clash at the season finale in Interlagos. Massa would secure a race win and would become the World Champion for 40 seconds.

But a P5 from Lewis Hamilton would be enough to award him the championship. Lewis would be crowned the then Youngest F1 Champion. But his victory was marred by Timo Glock whom Lewis overtook in the last corner to claim the title.

On this day in 2008, Lewis Hamilton won his first F1 World Championship on the last corner on the last lap in Brazil 🏆 Beating Felipe Massa by just 1 point. Ferrari couldn’t believe it 😤 pic.twitter.com/FRH2gq8NHO — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 2, 2021

Timo Glock had been struggling for grip as it had just started raining. This allowed Lewis to overtake him on the last corner of the last lap.

Timo Glock and Lewis Hamilton revisit 2008 memories

Today we know Lewis as a 7-time World Champion. Back then he was battling for his maiden title, after a fantastic debut season in 2007 where he almost won the title. But this year, the McLaren driver would set the tone and make history.

But the race in Interlagos drew a lot of flack. Especially for Timo Glock who received death threats from fans for allowing Lewis to pass him. He even told Lewis that he had to be escorted to the airport by Police security.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to support you in that time” That’s pure respect between Lewis Hamilton and Timo Glock 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qZi2HUFWV5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 13, 2022

Lewis was unaware of the controversy surrounding the incident and even apologised to Glock. “I was very young, so I wasn’t able to support you. If it was today, I would have done something.”

To Glock’s surprise, Hamilton had never watched the footage of his crowning moment. The Briton said it had always reminded him of the traumatising moment in 2007 when he lost the championship by 1 point.

“2008 was not the same as 2021”, says Hamilton

Timo Glock was intrigued by the similarities in the Season finales in 2008 and 2021. Lewis Hamilton might have won the title in the last lap in 2008, but in 2021, he lost the title to Max Verstappen.

Max overtook Lewis in the last lap to claim his maiden title. But the race will be forever marred by the Race director Michael Masi’s controversial call.

Glock asked Lewis if the 2008 and 2021 title battles were similar in any fashion. To which Lewis denied, “No it was different.”

#F1: Lewis Hamilton was asked by Timo Glock if the way he won 2008 resembles his loss him in 2021. He said: “No, it was different. [2008] wasn’t manipulated by anybody, someone made a decision for [2021’s] result to be the way it was basically.” pic.twitter.com/qtwnxpgXtj — deni (@fiagirly) November 13, 2022

He adds, “2008 wasn’t manipulated. In 2021, someone manipulated the result to be the way it was.” The title loss reminded him of his 2007 season where he lost the title to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikonnen by 1 point.

