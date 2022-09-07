2022 Italian GP: Everything you need to know about Autodromo Nazionale di Monza ahead of 2022 Italian Grand Prix

2022 Italian GP: Ferrari returns home to Monza and will hope to bounce back after what has been a very difficult season for the Scuderia.

When people talk about historic tracks in F1, Monza is right up there in the discussion. It’s one of the most iconic circuits and is considered to be the home race of F1’s most successful team Ferrari.

The Italian Constructors’ have won multiple races in Monza, and it was always met with passionate celebration from the Tifosi in attendance. Their last win on the track came when Charles Leclerc held off the Mercedes drivers to win the 2019 Italian GP.

“He won in Spa, he wins in Monza” ❤️ best memories ever 🤩 grande @Charles_Leclerc #essereFerrari🔴 https://t.co/eb9QmJLM5q — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 11, 2020

For the Scuderia, this campaign started on a very positive note. They won two out of the first three races and it seemed like glory was finally on its way back to Maranello. Unfortunately for them, a mix of bad luck and poor strategy-making sees them 135 points behind leaders Red Bull in the standings.

Max Verstappen currently leads Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Standings by 109 points and is the favorite to win this year’s outing in Monza. In spite of that, Ferrari plan on throwing everything they can at the Red Bull driver in order to close the gap.

Also read: F1 Autodromo Nazionale Monza 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Main Race?

2022 Italian GP: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza length and number of laps

As a circuit, Monza has not had very major changes to it’s layout over the years. The original track layout which was used between 1922 to 1933 looks fairly similar to what we see today. Since then, there have been eight more variations with minor alterations to parts of the track’s layout.

The current variation has been in use since 2000 and it is 3.6 miles (5.793 kms) long. As for the race, fans are in for 53-laps of action this Sunday when all 20 drivers take it to the track.

Italian Grand Prix lap records:

Some of the most legendary drivers in F1 history have put in blistering laps around the Monza circuit. All the variations we’ve seen in this track have had records of their own over the years.

The Tifosi would be pleased to know that the lap time record at this circuit, currently belongs to a Ferrari driver himself. Back in the year 2004, Rubens Barrichello set a time of 1:21.046, a record that stands until this date.

Two-time World Champion and McLaren legend Mika Hakkinen held the record in the earlier layout. He set a time of 1:24.808 at the 1997 Italian GP.

Also read: Red Bull boss thinks Max Verstappen will be even better than F1 legend Ayrton Senna in the future

Past race winners at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Last year’s outing in Monza was dramatic and provided fans with a very sweet ending. Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided with each other mid race, and both of them were forced to retire.

This provided clear air for McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. The Aussie put in his best performance with the papaya outfit to take home his first race win since 2018. This year, Red Bull enter the race as clear favorites. Ferrari and Mercedes meanwhile, will be looking to slow down Verstappen’s Title charge this weekend.

Italian GP past winners:

2021: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

2020: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

2019: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)