F1 Autodromo Nazionale Monza 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Main Race?

Formula 1 will travel to Italy for the last race of its triple-header after the summer break at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

The drivers will head to Italy for the 16th round of racing with the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Red Bull holds a dominant position in both drivers’ and constructors’ championships. The star driver of the Milton-Keynes-based team Max Verstappen is in a dominant position in the standings with a 109 points lead over his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen took four consecutive wins in France, Hungary, Belgium and the Netherlands to steer clear of his rivals in the championship. He currently stands at P1 with 310 points followed by Leclerc in P2 and Sergio Perez in P3 each with 201 points.

What it means 💪 Look at how the emotions poured out of Daniel Ricciardo after such a hard-fought win – his first for McLaren! #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/J32TemwOcx — Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2022

The Ferrari driver will be looking to score as many points as he can to secure P2 in the standings as he sees a battle on equal points with Perez.

Meanwhile, Mercedes would also try to stay at the top of their game and hopefully secure a win this season after facing a hard time with the W13.

When and where to watch the 2022 Italian Grand Prix?

Here’s how you can catch the live action at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in the UK, USA and Australia:

2022 ITALIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 09:30 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 12:30 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 08:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 11:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 10:30