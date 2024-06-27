2024 Austrian Grand Prix: Weather Forecast and What to Expect From Red Bull Ring

Formula 1 fans are gearing up for the third Sprint Weekend of the 2024 season as the circus moves on to the Austrian GP. Home to the Red Bull team, the Red Bull Ring has given us some spicy racing action in the past. So, what’s the weather prediction like for the Grand Prix in Spielberg and what should the fans be following throughout the weekend?

The weather prediction for this weekend is mostly clear but with a slight chance of rain across the three days of running. Friday and Saturday (with the Sprint Shootout, Sprint Race, and Qualifying for the main Grand Prix) have a 20% chance of rain with mostly clear weather.

Moving on to Sunday, however, the risk of rain will be as high as 40% with showers expected in the afternoon and the evening as per Formula1.com. A Sprint Weekend always means limited running for the teams, and with a fast circuit such as the Red Bull Ring, one can always expect drama!

⛅️ | FIA official chance of rain for Austrian GP weekend Friday: 20%

Saturday: Less than 20%

Sunday: 40% [ℹ️ | https://t.co/85yjfFvBTe]#F1 #AustrianGP — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 26, 2024

Historically, the circuit has a 50% chance of a Safety Car being deployed. The 71-lap race also has a 30% probability of the Virtual Safety Car being deployed. Last weekend, at the Spanish GP, tire wear was the talk of the town. However, things might be different in Spielberg.

While tire wear has not normally been a concern for the drivers at the Red Bull Ring, the kerbs and track limits are something to definitely watch out for. Last year, the FIA had a whopping 1,200 potential track limit violations to review from this venue alone. However, the circuit has brought in a change to the layout to combat this issue.

The exit of turn nine has now been improvised with an added gravel trap. This should be enough for the drivers to keep themselves within the prescribed white lines this time around. In terms of competitiveness, the track characteristics could pose a huge challenge for the teams.

What to look out for at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

The battle between McLaren and Red Bull has heated up since the Spanish GP. The RB20 has issues on the kerbs, and this could be detrimental to their performance at their home race. Moreover, the MCL38 looks like the better race car going into the weekend.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, will be keen to make amends for his poor form ever since he signed his two-year contract extension with Red Bull. The #11 driver is confident that the team will bring a more compliant car for him to the Red Bull Ring.

Perez: This weekend in Austria we have everything in place to have a cleaner weekend, the Team and I know where we must improve and make changes and we will implement them. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 26, 2024

Among the lower end teams, Alpine have been in hot form ever since they introduced their Monaco GP upgrades. On the other hand, Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) would hope that their heavily modified car works better at Spielberg than it did at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, among the frontrunners, all eyes would be on how Ferrari and Mercedes fare. Ferrari would be looking to mount a comeback after a disappointing Spanish GP outing. However, Ferrari have Mercedes to contend with. The Silver Arrows have been getting closer and closer to registering their first Grand Prix win since the 2022 Sao Paulo GP.

When it comes to past results of the Austrian GP, Max Verstappen won last year with a comfortable margin over Charles Leclerc. But the three-time world champion will be wary of a fast-charging Lando Norris at this year’s race. The Briton will be desperate to make amends after his botched start last weekend in Spain arguably cost him the win.