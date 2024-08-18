mobile app bar

F1 Experts Rank Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' Collision Under 'GOAT' List

The 2024 Austrian GP delivered one of the most jaw-dropping finales to an F1 race for quite some time. In a mid-season review of the most memorable moments from the season so far, the F1TV panel of Will Buxton, Jolyon Palmer, and Lawrence Barretto deemed Lando Norris and Max Verstappen’s coming together while fighting for the lead of the race as their ‘GOAT’ moment.

Norris had been chasing the #1 driver for the lead lap after lap. On lap 64, the #4 driver tried a move round the outside of the Dutchman. The duo ended up colliding and suffered punctures on each of their cars. Verstappen was handed a ten-second penalty for causing a collision but ended up in fifth. Norris, on the other hand, retired from the race.

Discussing the moment as a whole, on F1’s YouTube Channel, the trio of Buxton, Palmer and Barretto were in agreement that it would go down in the history of the sport as one of the most memorable moments. Palmer, a former F1 driver himself, deemed it worthy of being on the Greatest Of All Time tier, owing to the sheer magnitude of the moment.

The former Renault driver put their rivalry into perspective. The Red Bull Ring was Verstappen’s home ground in many ways and the fallout in the aftermath gave the paddock a lot to think about. Barretto fleshed out the scenario by adding the element of inevitability.

It was only a matter of time till Norris tested the Dutchman and the two had a nervy moment on the track. When neither yielded after battling for the lead, it led to one of the most spectacular ‘crashing out of the lead’ incidents the sport has ever seen. In the context of the championship battle, it showed us that McLaren and Norris had finally arrived.

How Verstappen and Norris’ Austrian GP clash changed the 2024 title race

This exact moment between the duo made the title race far more exciting. In the aftermath of the incident, both drivers shared some pretty harsh words. Norris even claimed that their relationship was beyond repair.

While the two have seemingly patched things over now, McLaren’s recent form is a worry for Verstappen and Red Bull. Since Norris is now in contention of regularly fighting for wins, it would not come as a surprise to see the duo in similar situations in the second half of the season – beginning with Verstappen’s home race at the Dutch GP next week.

Anirban Aly Mandal

