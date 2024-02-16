2024 F1 Pre-Season Schedule: When Is the Testing at Bahrain International Circuit?

After spending almost three whole months without F1 action, fans are excited to see their favorite drivers take to the track once again on the 21st of February. This will be in the form of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which is a preview of what can be expected from F1 teams in the coming weeks when the season-opening Grand Prix weekends get underway.

This year’s F1 pre-season testing will be a three-day affair, beginning on February 21st and continuing on February 22nd and 23rd.

According to F1’s official website, each day will be nine hours of running, but this will not be continuous. There will be a morning session and an evening session after a small gap. Traditionally, each session lasts for four hours, with a one-hour gap squeezed in between.

The schedule for the upcoming pre-season testing is as follows:

Wednesday, February 21st – 10 AM to 7 PM

Thursday, February 22nd – 10 AM to 7 PM

Friday, February 23rd – 10 AM to 7 PM

*The above timings are according to Bahrain’s local time zone.

What time is F1 pre-season testing?

For fans in the United States, the timings for F1’s 2024 pre-season testing will be 2 AM to 11 AM (Eastern Time) and 11 PM to 8 AM PT (Pacific Time) for all three days.

Three whole days of running will be extremely crucial for the teams. It is the final chance for them to find out what the strengths and weaknesses of their cars are before they hit the track for Grand Prix races. For the fourth year in a row, this will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Logistically, this makes a lot of sense, because drivers can drive both in daylight and nighttime conditions. Additionally, the first race of the season takes place in Bahrain, so it helps the teams reduce travel costs.

Who drives cars during testing?

During testing, all 20 drivers get turns at driving the brand-new challengers, that get unveiled to the world just weeks before the season starts. So far, all 10 teams have unveiled their cars, and drivers have gotten a few laps in thanks to the shakedowns. But nothing certain can be concluded until there has been rigorous testing.

This rigorous testing is done only during testing. In some ways, it is a dress rehearsal and all the drivers need to get time behind the wheel. The 20 drivers who will be in action during pre-season testing are:

Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon

Williams – Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

RB – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Sauber – Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Haas – Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

There are also chances that teams run their reserve and test drivers instead of the main ones. Last year, Aston Martin had Felipe Drugovich driving in Bahrain testing due to a wrist injury for Lance Stroll. So, in case of any sickness or unavailability of any of these main 20 drivers, the test and reserve drivers may step in.

Weather for Bahrain’s pre-season test

Weather is expected to be sunny and dry for all three days in Bahrain. Since the track is located in Sakhir, the middle of the desert, the chances of rain are minimal. This is another plus point of having the testing in Bahrain, in addition to the circuit having a great layout for testing different aspects of the car.

When the day starts, the temperatures are hot. But once the evening session gets underway, there is a drop in temperature. On February 21st and 22nd, the weather can be a bit cloudy, but on the last day, it is expected to be sweltering.

Is pre-season testing the final word?

Many times, the entire season for a team is predicted based on how they perform in pre-season testing but that couldn’t be far away from the truth. Teams have a lot to work on throughout the season, and how they start, will most certainly not guarantee where they finish.

Also, usually, teams opt for different setups and run plans to experiment during testing. So, the cliched argument during pre-season testing is never read too much into the lap times. Those can be deceptive of any team’s real potential and the picture changes as the season gets underway.

For example, in 2023, Aston Martin started as the second-best team on the grid but ended the season in P5. Ferrari was considerably slower but developed their car very well to finish a respectable P3. The biggest surprise of all, however, was McLaren.

The Woking-based team looked as though they would struggle to even finish in the points. But in the end, they managed to end the season giving Red Bull and Max Verstappen a run for its money. Nonetheless, it could provide a certain idea about who looks stronger and is likely to have a strong season ahead.

This year, Red Bull once again look like the favorite with a changed RB20 concept. However, teams like McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and even Aston Martin are looking to make a step forward towards the champions. It is possible that one of these teams could spring a surprise being closer to Red Bull than expected Either way, Bahrain pre-season testing will give us some idea of the pecking order for 2024.