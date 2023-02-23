What happened to Aston Martin’s Felipe Drugovich in F1 pre-season testing?

Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has revealed the reason behind his testing stoppage after he stepped in for the injured Lance Stroll.

Stroll was unable to make it to pre-season testing in Bahrain after he suffered a bike accident, as revealed by the team a few days ago.

Via a press release, Aston Martin revealed that Stroll suffered a cycling accident during training but did not reveal the extent of his injuries.

Hence, the Canadian’s participation will also be a doubt when the F1 season gets officially underway in Bahrain from March 3 onwards.

Felipe Drugovich involved in a red-flag incident

A few moments after Felipe Drugovich took the AMR23 on the track for the first time, he had to pull over due to a technical issue.

When asked about his troubles, Drugovich revealed that the team had an electrical issue. The Brazilian added that while it took time to fix the issue, the concern itself was ‘pretty straightforward.’

